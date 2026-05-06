Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates Marks 18 Years of Growth as Inland Empire's Largest Black-Owned Law Firm





RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP announced today the firm's 18th year of continuous operation, marking nearly two decades of growth from a solo criminal defense and immigration practice into the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire and one of the Top Five Black Law Firms in the nation.

Founded on December 3, 2007, the firm was built without institutional backing, inherited clients, or partner capital. Ali entered the market with a focused strategy: serve clients caught between the criminal justice system and immigration enforcement, a population that most law firms were structurally unprepared to represent. Eighteen years later, the firm operates across Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, handling criminal defense, immigration and deportation proceedings, civil rights litigation, family law, personal injury, and international law matters.

"I started this firm because people needed representation immediately," said Attorney Zulu Ali, founder and principal. "The communities we serve did not have the option of waiting while I spent years building credentials at someone else's firm. We built this practice around their needs from day one."

The firm's growth reflects sustained demand for attorneys who can handle both criminal defense and immigration law simultaneously. For non-citizens, a criminal conviction, even for a minor offense, can trigger deportation proceedings that run parallel to criminal prosecution.

According to the American Immigration Council , immigrants facing criminal charges without counsel who understands both legal systems face significantly higher rates of removal than those with dual-qualified representation. The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates built its core practice around that gap, developing expertise in deportation defense, bond hearings, post-conviction proceedings, VAWA petitions, and adjustment of status alongside full criminal defense representation.

The firm's legal reach extends well beyond California's state courts. Attorney Ali holds admission to the United States Supreme Court, multiple federal circuit courts, the International Criminal Court at The Hague, and the African Court of Justice and Human Rights in Tanzania. In September 2023, he won a published 2-1 decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Eric Hermosillo v. United States Attorney General Merrick Garland (No. 18-71220), establishing the evidentiary standard for UN Convention Against Torture claims in federal immigration proceedings. The ruling is binding across nine states and two U.S. territories.

"A win in the Ninth Circuit does not just help one client," Ali said. "A published decision sets a standard that protects every person in that situation going forward. That is the kind of impact we aim for."

The firm's recognition within the legal profession reflects its market standing. The American Institute of Trial Lawyers named Ali its Criminal Defense Litigator of the Year in both 2023 and 2024, an honor extended to fewer than 0.03 percent of practicing attorneys nationally. The organization also named the firm Best Law Firm in 2024. USA Today listed Ali among its Top Five Lawyers to Watch in 2025. He and his daughter, Attorney Whitney Ali, who joined the firm in 2015 and became a management-level partner in 2021, were jointly recognized as two of the Most Influential People of African Descent in Law and Justice, a distinction connected to a United Nations General Assembly initiative.

The firm operates several community programs alongside its legal practice. The Linda Reese Harvey Stop and Frisk Youth Leadership Academy, renamed in honor of Ali's late mother, provides youth mentoring and constitutional rights education across Southern California. The Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic offers no-cost and low-cost legal services to former military members. The Jury Reform Initiative advocates for fairer jury selection practices in California courts. These programs generate sustained community engagement and serve the populations the firm represents in court.

Attorney Ali also hosts "Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali," a nationally syndicated radio program airing every Sunday at 5 PM PST on KCAA from the NBC Radio studio in Redlands, California. He is currently completing doctoral research on pan-African and Black social entrepreneurship at California Southern University, examining how Black-owned professional service firms build and sustain operations within markets that historically excluded them.

"Eighteen years is not the milestone," Ali said. "The milestone is that every person who came to us in crisis got the best representation we could give them. The years are just how long we have been doing that."

The firm continues to accept criminal defense, immigration, deportation defense, civil rights, and international law matters across Southern California. Prospective clients may contact the firm by phone or through its website.

Visit zulualilaw.com to learn more about the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates and its practice areas.

About the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP

The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP is the largest Black-owned law firm in California's Inland Empire and ranks among the Top Five Black Law Firms in the nation. Founded in 2007 by Attorney Zulu Ali, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former police officer, the firm handles criminal defense, immigration and deportation defense, civil rights, family law, personal injury, and international law matters across Southern California. Attorney Ali holds admission to the United States Supreme Court, multiple federal circuit courts, the International Criminal Court at The Hague, and the African Court of Justice and Human Rights in Tanzania. The firm has received recognition from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, USA Today, Marquis Who's Who, the United Nations-supported MIPAD initiative, and numerous national legal organizations.

Contact:

Zulu Ali, Founder and Principal Attorney

Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP

Email: zulualilaw@gmail.com

Website: zulualilaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62a06a15-68f4-4414-81af-13ced42608d2