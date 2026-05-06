Equinor ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend for first quarter 2026

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for first quarter 2026.
Cash dividend amount: 0.39
Announced currency: USD
Last day including rights: 12 August 2026
Ex-date Oslo Børs: 13 August 2026
Ex-date New York Stock Exchange: 14 August 2026
Record date: 14 August 2026
Payment date: 27 August 2026
Date of approval: 5 May 2026.
Other information: The cash dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 20 August 2026.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.