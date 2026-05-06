Philips delivers strong order intake, comparable sales growth and margin expansion in Q1; 2026 outlook reiterated

May 6, 2026





Q1 2026 Group performance

Comparable order intake growth 6%

Group sales of EUR 3.9 billion, reflecting 4% increase in comparable sales

Income from operations increased to EUR 241 million

Adjusted EBITA margin increased 40 basis points to 9.0%

Operating cash flow of EUR 188 million, with free cash flow of EUR 28 million

2026 outlook reiterated

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips:

“We delivered a good start to 2026, with strong order intake growth at 6%, comparable sales growth of 4% and margin expansion of 40 basis points, reflecting disciplined execution against our plan in an uncertain macro-environment. Sales grew across segments and was led by North America and Europe.

We are moving forward with full energy on our new plan to accelerate profitable growth, built on three strategic pillars: focused segment-specific strategies, differentiated platform-based innovations, and disciplined execution.

We are proud to remain the number one MedTech patent applicant in Europe and to have secured regulatory approval for key AI-powered innovations such as SmartHeart, which automates cardiac MR imaging planning in one click. Our unique, differentiated platforms drove strong demand by combining hardware, software and AI. DeviceGuide gained regulatory approval, adding AI-powered real-time guidance to complex cardiac procedures on the Azurion image-guided therapy platform. Our OneBlade grooming platform resonated with customers by providing superior experience and versatility in use.

Disciplined execution underpins our progress as we navigate an increasingly dynamic macro-environment. In response to external pressures, we are focused on what we can control: stepping up productivity actions to offset the impact of tariffs and higher cost inflation, keeping our savings plans on track, and further strengthening our supply chain. At the same time, we are intensifying commercial and service excellence to reach more customers and consumers through our innovations. With quality at the heart of our operations, our entire team is dedicated to delivering better care for more people.”

Group and segment performance



Comparable order intake increased 6%, driven by growth in both Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care and continued strong performance in North America and International Region. Group comparable sales increased 4%, with growth across all segments led by Personal Health.

Adjusted EBITA margin increased 40 basis points to 9.0%, mainly driven by higher sales and underlying gross margin, supported by recently launched innovations and productivity, despite the impact from higher tariffs and cost inflation. Income from operations increased to EUR 241 million. Free cash flow totaled EUR 28 million.

Diagnosis & Treatment comparable sales increased 2%. Adjusted EBITA margin was 9.8%, up 30 basis points, mainly driven by higher sales and productivity, partly offset by higher tariffs and cost inflation.

Connected Care comparable sales increased 3%. Adjusted EBITA margin declined 60 basis points to 2.9%, mainly due to the impact of higher tariffs and cost inflation, partly offset by productivity and higher sales.

Personal Health comparable sales increased 9%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased 60 basis points to 15.8%, driven by higher sales and productivity, and partly offset by higher tariffs, advertising and promotions spend, and cost inflation.



Innovation highlights

Philips remains No. 1 in MedTech at the European Patent Office and the largest Dutch patent applicant, reflecting its leadership in health technology through AI-enabled, platform-based innovations that integrate hardware, software and data to improve care from hospital to home.

Philips received FDA 510(k) clearance for two AI-powered cardiology solutions, reinforcing its platform-based innovation strategy. DeviceGuide integrates seamlessly with the Azurion platform to enable real-time guidance during mitral valve procedures and improve outcomes and workflow, while SmartHeart automates 14 standard and advanced cardiac MR views in one click under 30 seconds, reducing breath holds by up to 75%, enhancing efficiency and patient comfort.

Philips strengthened its CT portfolio with FDA 510(k) clearance for two AI-enabled systems: Verida Spectral CT delivers anatomical and functional insights from a single low-dose scan, while Rembra CT combines industry-leading speed with an 85 cm wide bore, enabling near real-time imaging and efficient workflows for complex cases.

Philips launched its Sonicare 1000-4000 Series, bringing its No. 1 dentist recommended sonic toothbrush brand technology to its most accessible price point. New ranges with Next-Generation Sonicare technology were also launched, including the 5700-7300 Series in the US, delivering a gentle yet effective clean with up to 10x more plaque removal, as well as the Sonicare 7000 in China, to continue to demonstrate leadership in the premium oral care segment.

Philips signed a long-term strategic partnership with WellSpan Health, expanding its role as a preferred provider across all imaging modalities and advancing a systemwide approach to imaging and diagnostic technologies. The partnership will enable standardized platforms, life cycle management and integrated service delivery across WellSpan’s 12 hospitals and its diagnostic imaging centers and ambulatory surgery centers.

Philips signed a five-year Enterprise Monitoring as a Service partnership with University Health San Antonio to enable system-wide patient monitoring. The scalable model supports standardized monitoring, centralized surveillance and advanced analytics, helping create a future-ready, integrated care environment.

Philips expanded its partnership with AdventHealth through a five-year enterprise service agreement for imaging services across its network. The collaboration reintroduces Philips’ full-service model across modalities, while supporting long-term imaging infrastructure focused on quality and performance.



Productivity

Disciplined cost management and productivity initiatives delivered EUR 126 million in savings in the quarter. Philips is on track to deliver EUR 1.5 billion in savings under its 2026-2028 productivity program.

Outlook



Philips reiterates its full-year 2026 outlook:

Comparable sales growth: 3%-4.5%

Adjusted EBITA margin: 12.5%-13.0%

Free cash flow: EUR 1.3-1.5 billion





Philips 2026 outlook includes currently known information, including tariffs, within an uncertain macro environment. It excludes any potential International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff refunds. It excludes ongoing Philips Respironics-related proceedings, including the investigation by the US Department of Justice.





Capital allocation



To cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive plans, Philips will repurchase up to 4 million shares. At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to approximately EUR 91 million. The repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forward transactions, expected to be entered into in the second and/or the third quarter of 2026, in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authorization granted by the company’s General Meeting of Shareholders. Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in Q4 2028. Further details will be available via this link.

Further information: conference call, video webcast and website



Roy Jakobs, CEO, and Charlotte Hanneman, CFO, will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 10:00 am CET today to discuss the first quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage and can be accessed here. A replay and related materials, which include additional information, including forward-looking statements and further information on our outlook, will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage.

Click here to view the release online

For further information, please contact:





Michael Fuchs

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 6 1486 9261

E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com



Dorin Danu

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com





About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements and other important information



Forward-looking statements



This document and the related oral presentation, including responses to questions following the presentation, contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future Adjusted EBITA*, future restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other costs, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.



These factors include, but are not limited to, macro-economic and geopolitical changes – including the war in Ukraine and ongoing tensions in the Middle East – as well as measures such as enacted and proposed tariffs and trade actions introduced in response to rising global tensions; Philips’ ability to keep pace with the changing health technology environment; Philips’ ability to gain leadership in artificial intelligence and health informatics in response to developments in the health technology industry; integration of acquisitions and their delivery on business plans and value creation expectations; ability to meet expectations with respect to ESG-related matters; securing and maintaining Philips’ intellectual property rights, and unauthorized use of third-party intellectual property rights; failure of products and services to meet quality or security standards, adversely affecting patient safety and customer operations; the resilience of our supply chain; challenges in simplifying our organization and our ways of working; attracting and retaining personnel; breach of cybersecurity; challenges in driving operational excellence and speed in bringing innovations to market; treasury and financing risks; tax risks; reliability of internal controls; compliance with regulations and standards involving quality, product safety, (cyber) security and artificial intelligence; and compliance with business conduct rules and regulations including privacy, existing and upcoming ESG disclosure and due diligence requirements. As a result, Philips’ actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause future results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see also the Further information chapter included in the Annual Report 2025.



Third-party market share data



Statements regarding market share contained in this document, including those regarding Philips’ competitive position, are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes, as well as industry and dealer panels, in combination with management estimates. Where information is not yet available to Philips, market share statements may also be based on estimates and projections prepared by management and/or based on outside sources of information. Management’s estimates of rankings are based on order intake or sales, depending on the business.



Market Abuse Regulation



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Use of non-IFRS information



In presenting and discussing the Philips Group’s financial position, operating results and cash flows, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to the equivalent IFRS measure and should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is contained in this document. Further information on non-IFRS measures can be found in the Annual Report 2025.



Presentation



All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up precisely to totals provided. All reported data is unaudited. Financial reporting is in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the Annual Report 2025. Certain prior-year balances have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.



Per share calculations for all periods presented have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the issuance of shares in 2025 with respect to the share dividend for 2024.



*) Non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS information.