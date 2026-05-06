Novo Nordisk's adjusted operating profit reached DKK 32,858 million in Q1 2026

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 May 2026 - Financial report for the period 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026

Financial performance

Q1 2026 reported sales increased by 32% at CER, positively impacted by a provision reversal related to the 340B Drug Pricing Program in the US.

Q1 2026 adjusted sales, excluding the 340B provision reversal, decreased by 4% at CER, driven by lower realised prices, partly offset by GLP-1 volume growth across geographies. Q1 2026 adjusted Obesity care sales increased by 22% at CER.

US Operations adjusted sales decreased by 11% at CER in Q1 2026, driven by lower realised prices, partly offset by volume growth across the Wegovy ® product portfolio.

product portfolio. International Operations sales increased by 6% at CER in Q1 2026, driven by higher volumes.

Q1 2026 adjusted operating profit decreased by 6% at CER, while reported operating profit increased by 65% at CER, driven by a provision reversal related to the 340B Drug Pricing Program in the US.



Commercial highlights

Wegovy ® pill was launched in the US on 5 January 2026, and for the week ending 17 April, total weekly prescriptions exceeded 200,000. Coupled with total prescriptions for Q1 2026 of around 1.3 million and now more than 2 million since launch, it marks the strongest-ever GLP-1 volume launch in the US. Q1 2026 sales for Wegovy ® pill reached DKK 2,256 million, impacted by pre-launch pipeline fill with wholesalers and telehealth partners.

pill was launched in the US on 5 January 2026, and for the week ending 17 April, total weekly prescriptions exceeded 200,000. Coupled with total prescriptions for Q1 2026 of around 1.3 million and now more than 2 million since launch, it marks the strongest-ever GLP-1 volume launch in the US. Q1 2026 sales for Wegovy pill reached DKK 2,256 million, impacted by pre-launch pipeline fill with wholesalers and telehealth partners. Pending regulatory decisions, the first Wegovy® pill launches outside the US are expected during the second half of 2026.

Pipeline progress

Within obesity, Wegovy ® HD (injectable semaglutide 7.2 mg) was approved by the FDA in March and subsequently launched in the US on 7 April. In the STEP UP trial, Wegovy ® HD provided 20.7% mean weight loss.

HD (injectable semaglutide 7.2 mg) was approved by the FDA in March and subsequently launched in the US on 7 April. In the STEP UP trial, Wegovy HD provided 20.7% mean weight loss. Within obesity, the zenagamtide AMAZE phase 3 programme was initiated.

Within diabetes, Awiqli ® , the first-ever once-weekly basal insulin for type 2 diabetes, was approved by the FDA.

, the first-ever once-weekly basal insulin for type 2 diabetes, was approved by the FDA. In sickle cell disease, etavopivat successfully met both co-primary endpoints in the HIBISCUS phase 3 trial.

Outlook

The 2026 outlook is raised, driven by increased expectations for GLP-1 product sales.

Adjusted sales growth for 2026, which excludes the 340B provision reversal, is now expected to be -4 to -12% at CER.

Adjusted operating profit growth, also excluding the 340B provision reversal, is now expected to be -4 to -12% at CER.





PROFIT AND LOSS

DKK million Q1 2026 Growth

in DKK Growth

at CER Net sales 96,823 24% 32% Operating profit 59,618 54% 65% Adjusted net sales1 70,063 (10%) (4%) Adjusted operating profit1 32,858 (15%) (6%) CER: Constant exchange rates; 1Excl. USD 4.2 billion non-recurring impact from a provision reversal related to the 340B Drug Pricing Program in the US. Further details in Appendix 7





“Wegovy® is driving a strong start to 2026 for Novo Nordisk, led by the rapid adoption of Wegovy® pill - the most efficacious GLP-1 tablet now used by more than one million patients since its January launch. As the global momentum behind peptide-based therapies accelerates, Wegovy® pill is defining a novel category as the only oral peptide for the treatment of obesity, setting a new benchmark for what patients and physicians can expect. The strong Wegovy® performance, combined with continued growth in International Operations, has led us to raise our 2026 guidance for both adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk. “During the quarter, we also secured multiple approvals for Wegovy® HD, strengthening the Wegovy® portfolio, and enabling patients to achieve nearly 21% weight loss.”

On 6 May 2026 at 13.00 CEST, corresponding to 07.00 am EST, an earnings call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under 'Investors' (the contents of the company's website do not form a part of this Form 6-K).

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

usmediarelations@novonordisk.com Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com

Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com

Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com

Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com

Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com





Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 30 / 2026

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