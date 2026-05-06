NewDay USA Tackles Misinformation Surrounding VA Home Loan Eligibility and Accessibility

West Palm Beach, FL, USA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NewDay USA, a premier nationwide mortgage lender, has launched an educational initiative to address the persistent myths and misinformation preventing millions of Veterans from utilizing their earned VA home loan benefits. Despite backing more than 29 million loans since 1944, a significant percentage of eligible service members remain on the sidelines due to outdated information.

The company's latest report identifies misinformation as the primary barrier to entry, highlighting that misconceptions regarding down payments, credit scores, and appraisal processes often lead Veterans to assume they are disqualified.

“The VA home loan program is one of the most valuable financial benefits available to American service members, yet many never use it because of persistent myths,” the report notes. “By nearly every measure, the program works, consistently producing some of the lowest foreclosure rates of any major mortgage type.”

Debunking the Primary Barriers to Entry NewDay USA’s analysis provides clarity on several "expensive myths" currently circulating in the housing market:

The 20% Down Payment Myth: Contrary to conventional financing, VA-backed loans allow qualified borrowers to purchase a home with zero down payment—a foundational principle designed to help Veterans build equity sooner.

Contrary to conventional financing, VA-backed loans allow qualified borrowers to purchase a home with zero down payment—a foundational principle designed to help Veterans build equity sooner. Credit Flexibility: While individual lenders set their own guidelines, the VA itself does not mandate a minimum credit score. Underwriting often prioritizes steady income and a pattern of financial recovery over a perfect credit history.

While individual lenders set their own guidelines, the VA itself does not mandate a minimum credit score. Underwriting often prioritizes steady income and a pattern of financial recovery over a perfect credit history. The "Single-Use" Misconception: Entitlement is reusable. Veterans who sell a previous home or pay off a loan can have their full entitlement restored for future use.

Entitlement is reusable. Veterans who sell a previous home or pay off a loan can have their full entitlement restored for future use. Market Competitiveness: Modern VA loans close on timelines competitive with conventional financing. NewDay USA emphasizes that "seller's stigma" is often a result of agent unfamiliarity rather than program limitations.

Total Cost vs. Line-Item Costs

The report also addresses the perceived cost of VA loans. While the program includes a one-time funding fee (which is waived for Veterans with service-connected disabilities), it entirely eliminates Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI). When factoring in lower average interest rates and the absence of monthly PMI, the total life-of-loan cost often favors the VA product over conventional alternatives.

Broader Eligibility Standards

NewDay USA reminds the community that eligibility extends far beyond combat Veterans. Active-duty members, National Guard and Reserve members, and surviving spouses may all qualify based on minimum service requirements.

“A Veteran who assumes they need 20% down or that their credit disqualifies them may delay homeownership for years, missing out on equity accumulation,” the company states. Veterans are encouraged to verify their Certificate of Eligibility (COE) through specialized lenders to understand their true buying power.

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide mortgage lender focused on helping active-duty service members, Veterans, and their families achieve the American Dream of homeownership. With a focus on VA loans and specialized refinancing products, NewDay USA provides the financial tools necessary for the Veteran community to build long-term wealth and financial security.





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