Changes in the Management Board of Eesti Energia AS

Juhan Aguraiuja, Member of the Management Board of Eesti Energia AS and Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit OÜ, has decided to step down from his position for personal reasons, effective from 19 June 2026.

Until a new Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit OÜ is appointed, the responsibilities of the position will be assumed by Andrus Durejko, Chairman of the Management Board of Eesti Energia AS.

Juhan Aguraiuja joined the Eesti Energia Group in October 2024 as Chief Executive Officer of Enefit Green AS. Since the beginning of 2026, he has served as Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit OÜ.

Enefit OÜ, part of the Eesti Energia Group, operates an integrated electricity business combining generation, portfolio management, sales and customer relations, creating value across the entire electricity value chain. Enefit produces energy from renewable sources and provides smart and convenient energy solutions that make energy consumption more efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Under Juhan Aguraiuja’s leadership, Enefit OÜ has completed an important development phase, including the establishment of the integrated electricity business, appointment of the full management board, and implementation of a new operating model.

Eesti Energia thanks Juhan Aguraiuja for his contribution to the development of Enefit and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Until a new Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit OÜ is appointed the Management Board of Eesti Energia continues with three members: Andrus Durejko, Marlen Tamm, Lauri Karp.

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management



Eesti Energia AS

+372 5594 3838 | danel.freiberg@enefit.com

Lelle 22, 11318 Tallinn | www.enefit.com