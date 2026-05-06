Corrections: Final Terms - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

06-05-2026

Corrections to Final Terms

The English translation of the Final Terms of the bonds with ISIN-code DK0009554503 published on 26 February 2026 have been updated.

Section 22 (Fixing method) has been updated to Fifth last Business Day (adjusted).

Section 24 (Day Count Fraction) has been updated to Actual/Actual (ICMA).

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions can be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, phone +45 44 55 22 72.

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