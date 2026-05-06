SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q1 2026 Results

SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL" or the “Company”) (NYSE: SFL) plans to release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

SFL plans to host a conference call and webcast for all stakeholders and interested parties on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET). Relevant material will on the same day be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com.

In order to listen to the conference call and presentation, you may do one of the following:



A: Join Conference Call Webcast in Listen Only Mode:

Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com and click on the link to "Webcast", or access directly via the webcast link below. The webcast with slideshow will be played live from this platform:

SFL Corporation Ltd. Q1 2026 Webcast



B: Join Conference Call and Participate in Live Q&A through Zoom:

Join through the Zoom link below to ask a question:



SFL Q1 2026 Q&A

Meeting ID: 928 1581 4810

Passcode: 352733

A replay of the conference call will be available via the webcast on SFL’s website.

SFL Corporation Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor and Analyst Contacts:

Espen Nilsen Gjøsund, Vice President - Investor Relations, +47 47 50 05 00

André Reppen, Chief Treasurer & Senior Vice President, +47 23 11 40 55

Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, +47 23 11 40 36



Media Contact:

Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS

+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



