Final terms for bonds to be listed 7th Mai 2026

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        6 Mai 2026
                                        Announcement no. 39/2026

Final terms for bonds to be listed 7th Mai 2026

On 7th Mai 2026, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing 4 new Covered Bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bonds consists of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 27th 2025.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Attachments


Attachments

DK0009419483 - Final terms series 1 321.E.ap.28 IT1 DK0009419566 - Final terms series 1 321.E.ap.29 IT2 DK0009419640 - Final terms series 1 321.E.ap.37 RF DK0009419723 - Final terms series 1 321.E.ju.27 RF
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • May 06, 2026 01:38 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Interim Financial Report Q1 2026

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                6 May, 2026                                        Announcement No. 38/2026 Interim Financial Report Q1 2026 On May 6, 2026, the Supervisory...

    Read More
    Interim Financial Report Q1 2026
  • May 05, 2026 09:37 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for 1 July 2026 refinancing

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        5 May 2026                                        Announcement no. 37/2026 Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for 1 July 2026 refinancing Jyske Realkredit...

    Read More
    Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for 1 July 2026 refinancing
 