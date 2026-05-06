KH Group Plc

Stock exchange release 6 May 2026 at 10:40 am EEST

Minni Lempinen appointed as CFO of KH Group Plc

Minni Lempinen (Master of Science, Economics) has been appointed as the CFO of KH Group Plc as of 17 August 2026. Mrs. Lempinen’s previous career includes serving as CFO of Endomines Plc.

”Minni brings strong experience and knowhow to KH Group as our company is on a strategic journey to transform from a stock listed private equity company to a corporation focusing on heavy machinery.”, says Carl Haglund, CEO of KH Group.

"I am pleased to join KH Group at this time of change which gives the opportunity to build the future of the company. We will continue to implement the strategy firmly by focusing on strengthening the core business, by streamlining the corporate structure and by increasing profitability.", says Minni Lempinen.

KH Group’s current CFO, Tommi Rötkin, will leave the company by 3 June 2026. Pekka Raatikainen has been appointed as interim CFO for the transition period. Raatikainen has et al. previously served as CFO for Relais Group and Fibox.

KH GROUP PLC

Carl Haglund

CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society’s critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en