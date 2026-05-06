Nordic Climate Group publishes Sustainability Report for 2025









Nordic Climate Group publishes its Sustainability Report for 2025. The report outlines how the Group continues to develop its work within climate and resource efficiency, in line with growing demand for energy-efficient cooling and heating solutions.

During the year, Nordic Climate Group took several steps to strengthen structure, transparency and governance within sustainability. This includes conducting its first double materiality assessment and initiating a more structured dialogue with key stakeholders, providing a clearer foundation for prioritisation, follow-up and continued development.

“We have taken important steps to structure and advance our sustainability work. At the same time, it is clear that our greatest impact lies in the solutions we deliver. It comes down to energy efficiency, the right refrigerant choices and systems designed to perform over time,” says Malin Appelgran, Head of Sustainability at Nordic Climate Group.

Several key sustainability indicators improved during the year, including the share of natural refrigerants, the share of renewable energy and the electrification of the vehicle fleet.

A significant share of the Group’s climate impact occurs in the use phase of installed systems at customer sites. This makes energy efficiency and technical choices critical to reducing long-term emissions. At the same time, demand for energy-efficient solutions continues to grow, driven by regulation, rising energy costs and electrification. This places Nordic Climate Group in a market where sustainability-driven development and business value are closely linked.

“We operate in a sector where sustainability and business performance go hand in hand. Our growth is driven by the same forces that drive the transition, and that is where we create value,” says Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO of Nordic Climate Group.

The report marks a step in the Group’s continued development towards more comprehensive, CSRD-aligned sustainability reporting, with a focus on improved data quality, clearer targets and strengthened governance.

Read the full report here: Sustainability reports | Nordic Climate Group - Global

För ytterligare information, kontakta

Malin Appelgren, Head of Sustainability at Nordic Climate Group

Malin.Appelgren@nordicclimategroup.se | +46 ​​​​​​​(0)73 660 94 31

Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO

fredrik.gren@nordicclimategroup.se | +46 (0)70 511 64 99





About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations.

Local winners. Global impact. Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,300 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 600 million. Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.