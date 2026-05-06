21shares Launches Strategy Yield ETN (STRC) on the London Stock Exchange, Strengthening UK Presence

London, May 6, 2026 – 21shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21shares Strategy Yield ETN (ETN ticker: STRC) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Name Ticker ISIN Exchange Currency Fee Launch Date Issuer 21shares Strategy Yield ETN STRC CH1528107811 London Stock Exchange GBP 0.00% 6 May 2026 21Shares AG





The 21shares Strategy Yield ETN is the firm’s first UK product to provide exchange-traded access to Stretch, a perpetual preferred security issued by Strategy Inc., a software company and the world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin. This product expands 21shares’ UK offering beyond token exposure into equity-linked strategies.

The underlying asset, Stretch – the Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock issued by Strategy Inc. – offers investors yield-enhanced exposure linked to Strategy’s bitcoin-centric reserve policy.

STRC provides a high-income stream through variable distributions that have been paid consistently since issuance. Strategy maintains both bitcoin and USD reserves, with distribution coverage of 50+ years. STRC has been structured by Strategy to trade close to its USD 100 par value. The distribution rate is reviewed monthly to support price stability and includes a floor linked to short-term interest rates, helping keep yield aligned with market conditions.

Following its recent listing on Euronext Amsterdam, the launch of the 21shares Strategy Yield ETN on the LSE marks a significant milestone for 21shares, strengthening its presence in the UK market. 21shares currently leads the UK crypto ETN market with a 42% market share of £7.3m daily trading volumes across all crypto ETNs on the LSE (data as of 30/04/2026).

As of the end of April 2026, Strategy Inc. holds 815,061 bitcoins, representing 3.88% of the total possible Bitcoin supply. Through the 21shares Strategy Yield ETN, investors can gain exposure via a familiar ETN structure within their existing brokerage accounts.

“The listing of the 21shares Strategy Yield ETN on the London Stock Exchange is a definitive moment for the UK market,” said Duncan Moir, President of 21shares. “We are introducing an easy to access investment product that combines high income potential with a familiar exchange traded structure. By bringing this strategy to the LSE, we are giving UK investors an innovative tool to generate income that simply was not accessible in an ETN wrapper before.”

“STRC is an innovation in the capital markets that provides the upside of a bitcoin-backed security, with the stability of a traditional credit product,” said Phong Le, President and CEO of Strategy. “It currently offers 11.50% yield, paid monthly in cash, tax deferred. Through 21shares’ exchange-traded product, we’re expanding access for UK investors to a new capital model – one that didn’t exist five years ago and one we believe will help shape the next fifty.”





Notes to editors

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralised finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialised research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Contact: ranita.addo@jpespartners.com

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This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

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Within the United Kingdom, investments in crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs) are classified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMIs) and are considered high-risk and complex products. You should not invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money invested. cETNs are highly volatile, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. These products are not covered by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This is not a recommendation to invest. Any investment decision should be based solely on the official offering documents of the Issuers (such as the approved base prospectus and final terms), published in accordance with applicable law.

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