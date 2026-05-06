Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market 2026–2031: Expected to Exceed USD 6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Digital Transformation and Demand for Operational Efficiency, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the healthcare supply chain management market size is projected to grow from USD 3.94 billion in 2026 to USD 6.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period (2026–2031). This growth is supported by the increasing focus on optimizing healthcare operations and ensuring the timely availability of medical supplies. The market expansion is further driven by the need to reduce operational costs, improve supply chain visibility, and enhance patient care outcomes across healthcare systems globally.

Market growth is fueled by the rising demand for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and hospital supplies, coupled with increasing patient volumes and healthcare service utilization. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting advanced supply chain management solutions to streamline procurement, inventory management, and distribution processes. These systems enable real-time tracking, reduce wastage, and ensure efficient coordination among suppliers, distributors, and healthcare facilities.

The market is expanding as healthcare organizations prioritize efficiency and resilience in supply chain operations. Global supply disruptions have highlighted the importance of robust and flexible supply chain systems, prompting investments in technologies that enhance transparency and responsiveness. Additionally, the growing complexity of healthcare logistics, including cold chain requirements and regulatory compliance, is driving the adoption of integrated supply chain solutions.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in shaping the healthcare supply chain management market. The integration of cloud computing, data analytics, automation, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is enabling improved demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and asset tracking. These innovations are helping healthcare organizations minimize stockouts, reduce excess inventory, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the healthcare supply chain management market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of digital technologies, and strong focus on cost optimization and operational efficiency.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of digital solutions in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing investments in healthcare modernization, regulatory focus on supply chain transparency, and the adoption of advanced logistics solutions.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, “The healthcare supply chain management market reflects steady evolution driven by operational efficiency needs and digital integration, with findings grounded in verifiable industry trends and cross-validated data sources. Mordor Intelligence’s structured research approach and consistent validation framework provide a reliable, decision-ready view compared to less rigorously benchmarked market assessments.”

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Adoption of Digital and Cloud-Based Supply Chain Solutions

Healthcare organizations are increasingly implementing cloud-based platforms to improve visibility, streamline operations, and enable real-time decision-making.

Growing Focus on Supply Chain Resilience and Risk Management

Healthcare providers are investing in flexible and responsive supply chain systems to mitigate risks associated with disruptions and ensure continuity of care.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation Overview

By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

By Deployment Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

By End User

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations

By Geography

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific



• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America



• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa





For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Competitive Outlook

The healthcare supply chain management market features technology providers, logistics companies, and healthcare solution vendors focusing on enhancing supply chain efficiency and transparency. Market participants are investing in advanced analytics, automation technologies, and integrated platforms to strengthen their offerings and address evolving industry requirements. Strategic partnerships and collaborations are also playing a key role in expanding market presence and improving service capabilities.

Major Companies in the healthcare supply chain management market include:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

AI in Medical Coding Software Market Size - The AI in medical coding software market is expected to grow from USD 3.38 billion in 2026 to USD 6.30 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.26% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of automation in healthcare documentation, rising need to reduce coding errors, and growing demand for efficient revenue cycle management solutions.



Medical Coding Market Share - The medical coding market is expected to grow from USD 27.15 billion in 2026 to USD 42.43 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by increasing healthcare claims processing, rising demand for standardized coding systems, and growing outsourcing of medical coding services.

Life Sciences Analytics Market Trends - The life sciences analytics market is expected to grow from USD 44.42 billion in 2026 to USD 76.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of data analytics in drug discovery, rising focus on real-world evidence, and expanding use of analytics tools across pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Read about Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.







