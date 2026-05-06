GEN Korean BBQ Food available at Theme Parks in Southern California

CERRITOS, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ , a leading Korean BBQ brand, today announced a major expansion of its product offerings across premier Southern California destinations, including Downtown Disney and Knott’s Berry Farm.

“This expansion comes at a time when Korean culture continues to dominate the global stage across entertainment, technology, and sports and many other things,” said David Kim, CEO of GEN. “Our expansion into these popular destinations reflects both the strength of our brand and the growing global appreciation for Korean cuisine. From music and entertainment to food and lifestyle, Korean influence is stronger than ever, and we’re proud to be part of that movement.”

From PSY’s groundbreaking global hit “Gangnam Style,” which helped introduce K-pop to mainstream audiences worldwide, to internationally acclaimed groups like BTS and Black Pink, Korean music has achieved unprecedented global reach. The cultural wave extends beyond music, with popular streaming content such as Demon Hunters on Netflix capturing audiences, while global brands like Samsung and Hyundai continue to lead innovation. Korean influence is rising in sports, highlighted by standout athletes like Son Heung-min (“Sonny”) of LAFC, one of Major League Soccer’s top-ranked players after Messi.

GEN is capitalizing on this cultural momentum by bringing its signature flavors to high-traffic, culturally relevant venues. At the Seoul Sisters’ venue located in Downtown Disney, the GEN brand has demonstrated exceptional performance, showing strong order velocity and sustained consumer demand for GEN Korean BBQ meats.

The company’s success continued at Knott’s Berry Farm during the 2026 Boysenberry Festival, where Gen Korean BBQ products sold out daily due to overwhelming guest response. As a result of this performance, Knott’s Berry Farm will introduce a permanent menu featuring GEN Korean BBQ meats, scheduled for the Summer 2026 launch.

GEN Korean BBQ remains focused on delivering high-quality, authentic dining experiences while strategically growing its CPG presence across influential markets and venues.

For additional details or to locate a nearby GEN Korean BBQ, visit:

www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Korean BBQ stands as one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has grown to 59 company-owned locations, where guests serve as their own chefs by preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu features traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its distinctive culinary experience, modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a broad segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect”, “will,” “may,” and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectation relating to the Company’s CPG division, any statements regarding future revenue or revenue growth, any projections regarding the number of locations carrying our CPG products, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas V. Croal

1-562-356-9929

investor@genbbqoffice.com