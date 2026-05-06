EMEA Alcoholic Beverages Sector Sponsorship Report 2025: Beer Brands Dominate with Heineken Leading Spending, Far Outpacing Diageo and Asahi with Live Sports Partnerships

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Alcoholic Beverages - EMEA 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the alcoholic beverages sector across the EMEA region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



EMEA alcoholic-beverage sports sponsorship has evolved toward more selective, high-impact partnerships that emphasize responsible consumption and increasingly spotlight non/low-alcohol products to align with growing health consciousness and tighter advertising scrutiny.

Sport Analysis: Across EMEA, alcoholic beverage sponsorship is heavily concentrated in soccer for its global mass reach, while motor racing is the leading alternative with fewer but higher-value, prestige-focused partnerships, alongside smaller deals in other sports to target specific, highly engaged audiences.

Product Category Breakdown: Alcohol brands are prioritizing high-value series sponsorships for broad, consistent exposure, while using more numerous but smaller federation, venue, and especially event deals to balance reach, cost, and fan engagement through wider but less concentrated investments.

Brand Industry Comparison: Since 2020 beer brands have dominated sponsorship deal value and volume (driven by major players like Heineken and Guinness), while low/no-alcohol beer partnerships have surged, reflecting a strategic shift toward health- and moderation-led consumer demand.

Leading Brand: In 2025, Heineken dominated EMEA sports sponsorship spending among alcoholic beverage brands, far outpacing Diageo and Asahi as it uses live sports partnerships to strengthen its brand presence across multiple events and sports.

Beer Brands Dominate: Beer brands dominate because beer is culturally tied to sports and shared social occasions across many EMEA markets, making it the natural drink promoted at matches and venues and an ideal sports sponsorship fit.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the alcoholic beverages sector across the EMEA region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background



2. Market Insights



3. Sector Analysis



4. Case Study



5. Brand Analysis

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Asahi Breweries

Carlsberg

Diageo

Mahou San Miguel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgmsw0

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