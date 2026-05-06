Asset Allocation Industry Trends Report 2026: Investment Dynamics and Outlook, Investment Preferences, HNW Allocation Preferences and Drivers, & Targeting

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Allocation Trends 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores the asset allocation landscape in 2026, covering key drivers such as economic growth, geopolitical uncertainty, and structural forces.

It examines the investment preferences of individuals ranging from mass market to HNW, as well as key trends and developments such as demand for tokenized assets, the evolving role of ESG, and ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The report concludes with a chapter providing guidance on how to target a range of investor types.



In line with retail investment growth, liquid wealth growth is expected to moderate over the forecast period as renewed inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on market performance and investor confidence. HNW individuals are expected to see the strongest expansion in liquid wealth, supported by greater exposure to market-linked assets and the ability to deploy capital more opportunistically during periods of volatility.

In contrast, mass affluent and emerging affluent segments face more constrained growth, as inflation erodes real incomes and limits surplus savings available for investment.



Report Scope

Investment penetration and allocations rise sharply in line with affluence, with mass affluent investors allocating a significantly higher share of wealth to diversified investment products compared to mass market clients.

On average, HNW investors allocate 35.5% of their onshore wealth to ESG investments, highlighting the continued importance of sustainability considerations within portfolio construction.

Demand for tokenized assets is gaining traction, with 76% of private wealth managers reporting strong or very strong demand. This is driven by growing interest in accessing traditionally illiquid asset classes.

Reasons to Buy

Learn how economic concerns and resulting market upheaval have affected investment behavior.

Understand investment trends and adjust your service proposition based on a detailed understanding of investment preferences across different wealth tiers.

Understand how to best promote investment products by learning what is driving investment choices.

Learn how and why investment preferences will change over the next 12 months.

Understand the effect increased volatility can have on investor behavior and how to minimize the risk of customers changing providers.

Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investment drivers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Investment Dynamics and Outlook



3. Investment Preferences and Trends



4. HNW Allocation Preferences and Drivers



5. Targeting



6. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bi0zcc

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