Proofpoint Establishes Innovation Precedent for Source-Agnostic Modern Enterprise Investigations

Prism Investigator is the first fully autonomous investigations platform among Gartner-tracked DCGA vendors, designed to accelerate compliance and legal investigations.

The source-agnostic AI platform correlates communications and business records to reconstruct events and deliver explainable, defensible case narratives.

Built for highly regulated organizations, Prism Investigator reduces investigation time from weeks to minutes using agentic AI workflows.





SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity and compliance company today announced a new groundbreaking investigations solution that is part of Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance (DCG) portfolio. Designed for highly regulated and highly litigious organizations, Proofpoint Prism Investigator1 transforms fragmented, manual investigations into a source-agnostic, AI-driven workflow that reconstructs events across human and AI activity, explains risk, and produces defensible case narratives in minutes rather than weeks. This marks a shift from search-driven investigations to autonomous event reconstruction. Prism Investigator is the first fully autonomous investigations platform among vendors tracked in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and communication data sprawls across collaboration tools, archives, mobile channels, and business systems, compliance and legal teams face mounting pressure. According to CUBE’s 2025 Cost of Compliance report, nearly two-thirds of firms expect compliance costs to rise in the coming year, while AI governance and ethics rank among the top challenges organizations anticipate facing in 2026. Traditional investigations built on exports, keyword searches, and manual interpretation are increasingly unsustainable.

“Our customers are under constant pressure to move faster while remaining precise and defensible,” said Harry Labana, SVP & GM, Digital Communications Governance Business Unit at Proofpoint. “Prism Investigator replaces fragmented, manual investigations with autonomous, explainable AI that reconstructs what happened, why it matters, and who was involved so teams can move from evidence to understanding with greater speed and confidence.”

Prism Investigator is designed around three core innovations:

Source-Agnostic Architecture: The platform is built to integrate structured and unstructured data within a single investigative workflow. Rather than requiring exports and re-ingestion of content, Prism connects to M365 communications, archives, and business records—correlating human and AI-generated messages with contextual signals such as trade data, logs, and other system activity to reconstruct events across systems.

The platform is built to integrate structured and unstructured data within a single investigative workflow. Rather than requiring exports and re-ingestion of content, Prism connects to M365 communications, archives, and business records—correlating human and AI-generated messages with contextual signals such as trade data, logs, and other system activity to reconstruct events across systems. End-to-End Autonomy: Powered by Human Communications Agents built on Proofpoint’s Nuclei technology, Prism does more than surface data. It reasons over communications and related records, identifies patterns, reconstructs timelines, and generates comprehensive case summaries using natural language workflows.

Powered by Human Communications Agents built on Proofpoint’s Nuclei technology, Prism does more than surface data. It reasons over communications and related records, identifies patterns, reconstructs timelines, and generates comprehensive case summaries using natural language workflows. Explainability and Defensibility by Design: Prism Investigator produces transparent summaries and maintains a full audit trail of investigator inputs and AI reasoning. Guardrails are built in to prevent undue influence over analysis and ensure findings can be defended during regulatory review or litigation.





The solution also benefits from contextual signals across Proofpoint’s broader security and insider risk portfolio, enabling compliance, IT, and security teams to move from an initial alert to a complete understanding of risk with greater speed and clarity.

Availability

Prism Investigator is targeted for availability in mid-June 2026. The initial release will support multiple data sources including Proofpoint Archive, with expanded integrations planned.

Proofpoint is offering limited early access by invitation to Prism Investigator for select customers and partners. To learn more and see a demo of Prism Investigator, read our blog or visit the Proofpoint booth at the FINRA Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. May 12-14.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, 2025-10-15 | ID: G00829700 Hoeck, Michael | Hewitt, Jeffrey | Hussain, Rizvan | Singh, Apurva.

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About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 10,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com.



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1 Patent pending