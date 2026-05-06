Mono-Materials in Packaging Industry Insights Report 2026: The Evolving Role in the FMCG Market for More Sustainable Single-material Packaging

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Mono-Materials in Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the evolving role in the FMCG market for more sustainable single-material packaging.



The mono-material trend in packaging refers to the shift from multi-layer, composite structures toward packs made from a single material type (e.g. all-paper or all-plastic). As regulations increasingly penalize hard-to-recycle formats, mono-material packaging helps brands improve recyclability scores, reduce EPR fees, and simplify compliance reporting.



Report Scope

Mono-Materials' growth is incentivized by regulation, as the need to meet recycling, reuse, and Extended Producer Responsibility requirements can be answered more effectively with more cleanly recyclable mono-materials.

Consumer demand for mono-material packaging is driven by concerns over recyclability and microplastics.

Functionalized fiber options are being developed providing enhanced protection, while coatings and laminations that are mono-material in nature or biodegrade alongside paper are an option.

Packaging brands and their customers need to achieve efficiency of design and informational transparency around mono-material efforts to achieve credible sustainability.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered

Industry Insights: Mono-Materials in Packaging

Overview

Mono-Materials and Regulation

Consumer Trends

Innovation Trends

Takeaways

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3dd8j

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