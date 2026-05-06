Tourist Boards Sports Sponsorship Analysis Report 2026: Soccer Dominates by Scale and Frequency Across 181 Deals Annually, with Middle East and Africa Being the Biggest Spenders

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Tourist Boards 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks to offer a detailed insight into the tourist boards sector across the globe. It explores all the main brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years across the globe in the sports sponsorship industry.

Tourist-board sports sponsorship has rebounded strongly since 2021, reaching $528.9 million in 2025 despite slightly lower deal volume. Tourist Boards are using sport as an always-on global media channel to drive visitation, reshape reputation, and support investment narratives amid rising geopolitical risk.

Soccer dominates tourism-board sponsorship by scale and frequency, delivering $220.78 million annually across 181 deals. Its year-round leagues provide dependable multi-market visibility and activation options that can convert awareness into travel intent.

Tourist boards allocate most sponsorship spend to teams for reliable, year-round exposure and always-on content. The market counts 286 team deals worth $310.02 million, including nine $10 million + agreements-all held by Middle East & Africa tourist boards.

Europe leads tourist-board sponsorship spend by scale, securing $177.52 million across 334 deals. Its $0.53 million average reflects many smaller partnerships, supported by top-tier soccer, cycling, and tennis properties plus easy cross-border travel.

As the current biggest annual spending tourist board, Abu Dhabi Tourism takes a global-first approach, aligning with elite international teams and leagues to maximize reach. The strategy supports premium positioning and international visitor growth, using top-tier platforms to reinforce modernity, luxury, and hospitality.

Tourism boards headquartered in the Middle East and Africa are the world's largest spenders, exceeding North America's annual outlay by $253.9M and dominating premium sponsorship investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top 20 Sports by Value and Volume

Top 5 Sports by Deal Volume Since 2020

Top 5 Sports by Deal Value Since 2020

Product Category Breakdown

Brand Industry Breakdown

Brand Industry Comparison

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Biggest Deals

4. Case Study

Case Study: FC Barcelona and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis Summary

Brand Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands and Biggest Spenders

Top 5 Sports by Deal Volume Since 2020

Top 5 Sports by Deal Value Since 2020

Featured Brands

Companies Featured

Abu Dhabi Tourism

Visit Rwanda

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Visit Qatar

Visit Victoria

Visit Detroit

Government of Bahrain

Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8nykl

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