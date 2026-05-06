Global LNG New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook Report 2026-2030: Of the 288 LNG Projects Expected to Begin Operations, 115 are Liquefaction Projects and the Rest 173 are Regasification Projects

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030 (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Large-scale LNG projects worldwide are set for significant growth during the 2026 to 2030 outlook period, driven by strong natural gas demand in Asia, Europe's energy security initiatives, expanding supply, and the role of natural gas as a bridge fuel in the energy transition. Of the 288 LNG projects expected to begin operations in this period, 115 are liquefaction projects and the rest 173 are regasification projects.
Report Scope
- Count of liquefaction and regasification projects by major regions, development stage, type, and key countries globally from 2026 to 2030
- Outlook for liquefaction and regasification capacity and total project cost during the 2026 to 2030 outlook period
- Up-to-date major liquefaction and regasification projects that would be brought online by 2030 by key countries, development stage, capacity, and total project cost in major regions
- Details of major liquefaction and regasification projects expected to start operations over the period from 2026 to 2030
Reasons to Buy
- Assess the latest liquefaction and regasification projects' stage, type, capacity, and total project cost by region and key countries
- Obtain the most up-to-date data on project type and development stage for major LNG liquefaction and regasification projects globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG industry
- Keep abreast of the key global liquefaction and regasification projects data
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030
- Key Highlights
- Global LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- Global LNG Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Type and Region
- Global LNG Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Region
- Global LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Globally
02. Asia LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Asia LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- Asia LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Asia
03. North America LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- North America LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- North America LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in North America
04. Africa LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Africa LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- Africa LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Africa
05. Middle East LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Middle East LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- Middle East LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Middle East
06. Europe LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Europe LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- Europe LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Europe
07. FSU LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- FSU LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- FSU LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in FSU
08. South America LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- South America LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- South America LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in South America
09. Oceania LNG Projects Outlook to 2030
- Oceania LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- Oceania LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Oceania
10. LNG Projects Outlook for Other Regions through 2030
- Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage
- Caribbean LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Central America LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu0cgs
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