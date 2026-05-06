Global LNG New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook Report 2026-2030: Of the 288 LNG Projects Expected to Begin Operations, 115 are Liquefaction Projects and the Rest 173 are Regasification Projects

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030 (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Large-scale LNG projects worldwide are set for significant growth during the 2026 to 2030 outlook period, driven by strong natural gas demand in Asia, Europe's energy security initiatives, expanding supply, and the role of natural gas as a bridge fuel in the energy transition. Of the 288 LNG projects expected to begin operations in this period, 115 are liquefaction projects and the rest 173 are regasification projects.



Report Scope

Count of liquefaction and regasification projects by major regions, development stage, type, and key countries globally from 2026 to 2030

Outlook for liquefaction and regasification capacity and total project cost during the 2026 to 2030 outlook period

Up-to-date major liquefaction and regasification projects that would be brought online by 2030 by key countries, development stage, capacity, and total project cost in major regions

Details of major liquefaction and regasification projects expected to start operations over the period from 2026 to 2030

Reasons to Buy

Assess the latest liquefaction and regasification projects' stage, type, capacity, and total project cost by region and key countries

Obtain the most up-to-date data on project type and development stage for major LNG liquefaction and regasification projects globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG industry

Keep abreast of the key global liquefaction and regasification projects data

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030

Key Highlights

Global LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Global LNG Projects Count and Capacity Outlook by Type and Region

Global LNG Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Region

Global LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects Globally

02. Asia LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Asia LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Asia LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Asia

03. North America LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

North America LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

North America LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in North America

04. Africa LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Africa LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Africa LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Africa

05. Middle East LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Middle East LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Middle East LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Middle East

06. Europe LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Europe LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Europe LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Europe

07. FSU LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

FSU LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

FSU LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in FSU

08. South America LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

South America LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

South America LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in South America

09. Oceania LNG Projects Outlook to 2030

Oceania LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Oceania LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major LNG New Build and Expansion Projects in Oceania

10. LNG Projects Outlook for Other Regions through 2030

Caribbean LNG Projects Outlook by Type, Segment, and Development Stage

Caribbean LNG Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Central America LNG Projects Outlook by Cost, Capacity, and Development Stage

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu0cgs

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