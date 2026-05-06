Oman Telecom Operators Competitor Intelligence Report 2026 Featuring Omantel Oman, Ooredoo Oman, FRiENDi Mobile, Renna Mobile, Awasr, and Vodafone Oman

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Oman today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Key Highlights

The total telecom service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the 2025-2030, driven by contribution from mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 10.9%. This growth will be driven by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, continued growth in smartphone adoption, and growing 5G adoption that will yield higher data ARPUs over forecast period.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, supported by growing fixed wireless and FTTH subscriptions, on the back of broadband coverage expansions by the country's telecom regulatory authority, the TRA.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Oman.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



6. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Omantel Oman

Ooredoo Oman

FRiENDi Mobile

Renna Mobile

Awasr

Vodafone Oman

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wspdg

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