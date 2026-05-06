Bahrain Telecom Operators Competitor Intelligence Report 2026 Featuring Batelco, STC Bahrain, Zain Bahrain, and Kalaam Telecom

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Key Highlights

Total telecom service revenue in Bahrain will grow at a CAGR of 0.4%, from $544.5 million in 2025 to $555.5 million in 2030, driven by contributions from mobile and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 2.2%. This growth will be driven by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growth in smartphone adoption, growing data consumption due to video streaming and online gaming, and growing adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services over forecast period.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, driven by growing adoption of FTTH/B subscriptions, with ongoing network coverage expansion projects by the government to improve fiber connectivity across Bahrain.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Bahrain.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



6. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Batelco

STC Bahrain

Zain Bahrain

Kalaam Telecom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgqwtb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.