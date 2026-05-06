Middle East and Africa Renewable Energy Industry Policy Handbook 2026: Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, UAE

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers 15 major countries in the Middle East and Africa region - Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, and UAE.

The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.



Report Scope

The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Middle East and Africa to promote renewable energy.

The report details promotional measures in Middle East and Africa both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Yearly Highlights



2 Renewable Energy Market, Algeria

2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

2.2 Renewable Energy Targets

2.3 National Hydrogen Strategy

2.4 Renewable Energy Auctions

2.5 Feed in Tariffs for Wind and Solar

2.6 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

2.7 Foreign Investment Laws and Regulations

2.8 Algeria Renewable Energy Program (AREP)



3 Renewable Energy Market, Angola

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Renewable Energy Targets

3.3 Hydrogen Energy

3.4 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

3.5 The General Electricity Act, 2014

3.6 National Renewable Energy Strategy

3.7 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Law

3.8 The Angola 2025 Long Term Strategy

3.9 The Angola 2050 Long Term Strategy

3.10 Sustainable Energy for All 2030 Goals



4 Renewable Energy Market, Egypt

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Renewable Energy Targets

4.3 Nationally Determined Contribution

4.4 Egypt Vision 2030

4.5 Electricity Law No. 87 of 2015

4.6 Renewable Energy Law (Decree No. 203/2014)

4.7 Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy (ISES) 2035

4.8 Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) Scheme

4.9 Reverse Auctions

4.10 Incentives for Renewable Energy Equipment

4.11 Net Metering Scheme

4.12 Waste to Energy Tariff

4.13 Sovereign Guarantee

4.14 Wheeling Schemes

4.15 Tax incentives for green energy investment.



5 Renewable Energy Market, Ghana

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Targets

5.3 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

5.4 Renewable Energy Investment & Green Transition (REI & GT) Fund

5.5 Renewable Energy Investment Fund (REIF)

5.6 Renewable Energy Act

5.7 National Energy Policy

5.8 Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP)

5.9 National Energy Transition Framework (NETF 2022-2070)

5.10 National Clean Energy Programme (NCEP)

5.11 National Energy Strategy

5.12 Energy Sector Strategy and Development Plan (ESSDP)

5.13 Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll)

5.14 Ghana Energy Transition and Investment Plan (ETIP)

5.15 Scaling-up Renewable Energy Program (SREP)



6 Renewable Energy Market, Iran

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Renewable Energy Targets

6.3 Renewable Portfolio Standards

6.4 Hydrogen Energy

6.5 Support for IPPs to Export Electricity to Neighbouring Countries

6.6 Feed-in Tariffs

6.7 Renewable Energy Development Fund

6.8 Call for Auction

6.9 Sixth Development Plan

6.10 Seventh Development Plan (2024-2028)



7 Renewable Energy Policy, Israel

7.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

7.2 Renewable Energy Targets

7.3 Independent Electricity Generation Policy

7.4 Government Decision 171/2021 - Transition to a Low Carbon Economy

7.5 Net Metering

7.6 Renewable Power Tenders/Auctions



8 Renewable Energy Policy, Kenya

8.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

8.2 Renewable Energy Targets

8.3 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

8.4 Energy Act 2019

8.5 Net Metering

8.6 Tax Incentives

8.7 Feed-in Tariff (FiT)

8.8 Renewable Energy Auctions Policy (REAP)

8.9 Least Cost Power Development Plan (LCPDP) 2021-2030

8.10 Green Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap



9 Renewable Energy Market, Kuwait

9.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

9.2 Renewable Energy Targets

9.3 Kuwait's Renewables and Hydrogen Roadmap 2050

9.4 Kuwait Strategy Energy and Renewable Energy Projects 2030-2050

9.5 Innovative Renewable Energy Research Program

9.6 Renewable Energy Building and Site Integration

9.7 Environmental Protection Law

9.8 Nationally Determined Contribution

9.9 Auctions



10 Renewable Energy Market, Morroco

10.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

10.2 Renewable Energy Targets

10.3 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

10.4 Hydrogen Energy

10.5 Renewable Energy Development Law

10.6 Net-Metering Legislation

10.7 National Energy Strategy

10.8 Green Strategy 2035

10.9 Law of Self-Generation

10.10 Green Bonds

10.11 Morocco Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (MorSEEF)

10.12 Tatwir Green Growth Program

10.13 Industrial Recovery Plan 2021-2023

10.14 Morocco Wind Energy Program

10.15 Morocco Renewable Power Tenders



11 Renewable Energy Market, Nigeria

11.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

11.2 Renewable Energy Targets

11.3 Electricity Act 2023

11.4 Energy Transition Plan (ETP)

11.5 Feed-in Tariffs, Nigeria

11.6 Net Metering

11.7 Competitive Procurement

11.8 Green Bonds

11.9 Nigeria's Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) program

11.10 Financial Incentives for Renewables



12 Renewable Energy Market, Qatar

12.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

12.2 Renewable Energy Targets

12.3 Qatar's National Renewable Energy Strategy

12.4 Qatar Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 (NDS3)

12.5 Net Billing

12.6 Qatar's Nationally Determined Contribution

12.7 Auctions

12.8 Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development



13 Renewable Energy Market, Saudi Arabia

13.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

13.2 Renewable Energy Targets

13.3 Hydrogen Energy

13.4 Saudi Vision 2030 and National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)

13.5 Renewable Energy Auction

13.6 Saudi Green Initiative

13.7 Net Metering

13.8 National Industrial Cluster Development Program

13.9 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)

13.10 Greenhouse Gas Crediting and Offsetting Mechanism (GCOM)



14 Renewable Energy Market, South Africa

14.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

14.2 Hydrogen Energy

14.3 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP)

14.4 Integrated Energy Plan (IEP)

14.5 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

14.6 South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM)

14.7 Net Metering

14.8 Net Billing

14.9 Rooftop PV Feed-in Tariff

14.10 Local Content Requirement (LCR)

14.11 Tax incentives

14.12 Green Fund

14.13 Eskom Just Energy Transition Project (EJETP)



15 Renewable Energy Market, Tanzania

15.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

15.2 Renewable Energy Targets

15.3 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

15.4 The Finance Act 2025

15.5 Tanzania Energy Development Plan

15.6 Rural Energy Act, 2005

15.7 Net Metering

15.8 Electricity Act, 2008

15.9 Competitive Bidding Framework

15.10 Feed-in-Tariff

15.11 The Rural Energy Fund (REF)

15.12 Scaling up Renewable Energy Program

15.13 Power System Master Plan, 2012-2030

15.14 National Energy Policy, 2015

15.15 National Rural Electrification Program



16 Renewable Energy Market, the UAE

16.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

16.2 Renewable Energy Targets

16.3 UAE Energy Strategy 2050

16.4 National Hydrogen Strategy 2050

16.5 Net Metering

16.6 Abu Dhabi Solar Rooftop Programme

16.7 Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030

16.8 Smart Dubai Initiatives

16.9 Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050

16.10 Green Building Code

16.11 Renewable Energy Auctions

16.12 UAE Climate Neutrality Strategy 2050

16.13 Clean Energy Certificate Scheme

16.14 UAE Wind Program



17 Appendix



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