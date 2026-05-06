Code of Cultures Probiotic Brand owned by Fischer Sciences Inc. Launches New Campaign to Help Consumers Rethink Gut Health and Daily Wellness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code of Cultures Probiotic brand owned by Fischer Sciences Inc. a next-generation microbiome-focused wellness brand, today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, “Recode Your Culture,” designed to inspire consumers to take a more intentional, science-backed approach to gut health and overall wellbeing.

Code of Cultures probiotic brand is available in Canada and U.S. at DTC website.

As consumers emerge from years of heightened health awareness, the importance of daily wellness routines has never been more evident. The “Recode Your Culture” campaign encourages individuals to rethink how they support their bodies—starting from within.

“Your body operates like an ecosystem,” said a spokesperson for Code of Cultures. “Just like culture shapes communities, your internal culture—your microbiome—shapes how you feel, function, and perform every day. This campaign is about empowering people to take control of that foundation.”

The campaign is built on the idea that optimal health isn’t achieved through quick fixes, but through consistent habits that support the body’s natural systems. With growing scientific consensus around the role of gut health in immunity, digestion, and even mood, Code of Cultures aims to position probiotics as a core part of modern daily routines.

Through digital storytelling, educational content, and targeted media placements, “Recode Your Culture” will highlight how small daily changes—such as supporting the microbiome—can have a meaningful long-term impact on overall health.

A New Approach to Everyday Health

The campaign emphasizes three key pillars:

Foundation First: Supporting gut health as the starting point for overall wellness

Supporting gut health as the starting point for overall wellness Consistency Over Complexity: Building sustainable daily routines

Building sustainable daily routines Science-Backed Simplicity: Delivering targeted probiotic solutions without unnecessary additives



With an increasing number of consumers seeking clean, effective supplements, Code of Cultures is positioning itself as a brand that bridges science, transparency, and simplicity.

Seasonal Wellness Focus

As Canadians transition through seasonal changes, the campaign will also highlight the importance of adapting wellness routines throughout the year. From immune support during colder months to digestive balance year-round, Code of Cultures encourages consumers to stay proactive rather than reactive in their health approach—aligning with broader research showing the gut plays a key role in immune function.

Building a Culture of Health

“Recode Your Culture” will roll out across digital platforms, social media, and strategic media partnerships, with a focus on educating consumers and building long-term brand trust.

The campaign reflects Code of Cultures’ mission to simplify wellness while helping individuals unlock better performance, resilience, and everyday vitality through microbiome support.

The Product line will include following probiotic Formulas:

Probiotics for men

Probiotics for women

Vaginal Probiotics

ABOUT CODE OF CULTURES PROBIOTICS

Code of Cultures Probiotic brand owned by Fischer Science Inc is a wellness brand focused on advancing gut health through targeted, science-backed probiotic formulations. Built on the belief that internal balance drives external performance, the company develops products designed to support digestion, immunity, and overall wellbeing through the power of the microbiome.

Contact:

help@codesofcultures.com

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