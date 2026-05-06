Ukraine Cards and Payments Market Report 2026: Opportunities and Risks to 2030 - Payment Infrastructure is Expanding with Growing Preference for Digital Banking

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ukraine Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Ukraine cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash and cards during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2026f-30f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

In December 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) launched the System of Electronic Payments (SEP) instant payment service, enabling real-time fund transfers. The system operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days, and is accessible via banks, and non-bank payment service providers. The service supports P2P, consumer and business payments, with a maximum transaction limit of UAH100,000 ($2,505.67) per transaction. Currently, 11 banks and financial institutions offer SEP in Ukraine.

Preference for digital banking is on rise in Ukraine. In October 2025, Ukrainian Clearing House launched a mobile app for retail customers under a new brand dubbed as bank.kd. This mobile banking platform enables customers to open bank account online via smartphone with no maintenance fee. Users also receive a multi-currency debit card enabling them to make payments in Euro and the US dollar. In addition, bank.kd also offers discounts up to 30% on card purchases at partner merchants.

Payment infrastructure in Ukraine is growing. To capitalize merchants are launching mobile POS solutions which are convenient. For instance, in August 2025, TapXPhone launched a mobile POS solution. This solution enables merchants to convert Android devices into POS terminals, combining payment acceptance, cash-register functionality, and sales analytics in a single app. On similar note, in October 2025, Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine partnered with Visa to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone, enabling contactless payments for customers. This feature allows merchants to convert their iPhone into POS terminal to accept payments.

Top-level Market Analysis, Information and Insights

Current and forecast values for each market in Ukraine cards and payments industry, including debit, and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Ukraine cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of Ukraine cards and payments industry.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to Ukraine cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in Ukraine cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in Ukraine cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Ukraine.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Ukraine cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Macroeconomics, Regulation, and Infrastructure



4. Payment Instruments



5. Card-Based Payments

6. Instant Payments

7. Digital Wallet Payments



8. Ecommerce Payments



9. Appendix

Companies Featured

National Bank of Ukraine

PrivatBank

NovaPay

Mastercard

PROSTIR

Visa

UnionPay

OschadBank

Universal Bank

First Ukraine International Bank

Raiffeisen Bank

Credit Agricole

Poltava-Bank

Sense bank

Vostok Bank

OTP Banka

Alfa-Bank

monobank

A-bank

PUMB

LizaTex

Privat24

Bank Vostok

PRAVEX BANK

TASKOMBANK

UnexBank

RwSbank

Fondy

PayPal

Google Pay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l23api

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