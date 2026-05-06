Starcoin Ecosystem Prepares to Launch RWA Launchpad Using ERC-3643 Standard for Secure RWA Tokenization

HONG KONG, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Starcoin ecosystem’s dedicated RWA Launchpad has entered the pre- launch phase. Having successfully completed its demonstration phase, the platform is now tech-ready, featuring an advanced product framework designed to deliver secure and efficient tokenization of real-world assets (RWA).



This milestone underscores Starcoin Group’s strategic commitment to building compliant on-chain financial infrastructure that bridges traditional finance and blockchain technology.

The RWA Launchpad will be deployed on Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network, combining the security of Ethereum mainnet with significantly lower transaction fees and faster processing speeds. The platform adopts the ERC-3G43 compliant token standard as its core architecture. Its smart contracts automatically enforce transfer permissions, ensuring that only addresses that have successfully completed compliance checks can hold or transfer tokenized assets. This approach delivers on-chain transparency, efficient auditability, and strong regulatory compatibility.

To further strengthen investor confidence, the RWA Launchpad incorporates a dual-guarantee mechanism: each RWA product is backed by its underlying real-world asset and supplemented by equivalent STAR token collateral provided by the Starcoin Foundation. This design is expected to reduce traditional settlement times from weeks or months to mere minutes on-chain, while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance.

“Starcoin has always focused on solving the fundamental challenges in bridging traditional finance and blockchain,” said a spokesperson for the Starcoin Foundation. “With the RWA Launchpad now tech-ready following the successful completion of its technical demonstration, we are taking a significant step forward in making high-quality real assets programmable, verifiable, and accessible on-chain — reinforcing Starcoin’s leadership in RWA and compliant on-chain financial infrastructure.”

About Starcoin

Starcoin Group is a company dedicated to building the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain technology. Through its Starcoin Foundation and ecosystem initiatives, the Group focuses on the secure tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) and the development of compliant on-chain financial infrastructure.

Official Website: www.starcoingroup.com