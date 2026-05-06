Custom AI Microsoft Apps That Solve Real Business Problems by ESW

Custom Power Platform and Azure solutions help organizations modernize workflows, connect data, and reduce manual work.

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSoftware Associates Inc. (ESW), a Microsoft consulting and custom development firm serving clients since 2006, is expanding its work around custom AI-infused business applications built with Microsoft Power Platform, Azure, and Microsoft 365.

Many companies are interested in AI, but the real challenge is knowing where it fits.

For most organizations, the best opportunity is not another standalone AI tool. It is a practical business application that supports the way their teams already work.

ESW helps companies build those applications. Common examples include:

Approval workflows

Custom CRMs

Compliance tracking systems

Document review tools

Operations dashboards

Field service apps

Employee portals

Internal AI agents connected to company knowledge

“Most companies don’t need another generic AI tool,” said Russell Kommer, CEO of ESW. “They need practical applications that fit the way their business actually runs. That is where AI becomes useful.”

ESW builds these solutions using Microsoft technologies such as Power Apps , Power Automate , Dataverse, SharePoint , Teams, Azure, Azure OpenAI, and Power BI.

The company works with organizations in manufacturing, construction, engineering, healthcare technology, and insurance, where teams often rely on manual workflows, disconnected systems, spreadsheets, and document-heavy processes.

ESW often begins with a roadmap engagement to understand the client’s process, systems, data, and goals before development begins. This helps define what should be built, where AI can add value, and what should be prioritized first.

To learn more, visit eswcompany.com .

Contact

Russell Kommer, CEO

eSoftware Associates

https://www.eswcompany.com

Contact@eswcompany.com

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