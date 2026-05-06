KFC Canada Turns Up the Heat with KFC’s own “Spiceman” to Launch Zinger Drip Menu & Sauce Buckets



KFC launches the Zinger Drip menu, with viral streamer Kishka joining Colonel Sanders atop the Spiceman truck.



TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a viral, ice-cold scavenger hunt across Toronto, KFC Canada is flipping the switch with a drop of its own that brings the heat: the Zinger Drip menu. The lineup offers bold, saucy and spicy items including the Zinger Drip Sauce Buckets, Zinger Drip Sandwich and Zinger Drip Buckets available with Popcorn Chicken and Hot Wings.

KFC launched this menu in the spiciest way possible, with Torontonians spotting Colonel Sanders aka ‘Spiceman’ driving around the city livestreaming the whole experience. Stopping at KFC locations, fans got the chance to try the new menu items with the Spiceman himself. The consensus: the Zinger Drip Sauce is so Finger Lickin’ Good it’s going to be your new go-to for all dipping needs.

“We always want to show up for fans in fun and unexpected ways, keeping a pulse on what is resonating with them,” says Jordan Sequeira, Sr. Marketing Manager, at KFC Canada. “Canadians aren’t holding back on sauce, so neither are we, and the Zinger Drip menu is our take on what they're looking for: more sauce, heat, and flavour in every bite.”

As demand for sauce-forward menus continues to rise, KFC is stepping into the spotlight with the Zinger Drip menu, made for all dipping desires. All the fan favourite KFC staples are coated with this new spicy, flavourful and craveworthy Zinger Drip sauce, making every bite as satisfying as the last. Available for a limited time at participating KFC locations nationwide and on the KFC app.

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About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 60,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries around the world. KFC Canada has more than 650 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

For further information:

Suneera Singh, Narrative, suneera.singh@narrativexpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83e7d5c1-c42d-48df-ab16-97b40e3b0f22