UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

HONG KONG, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time the same day.

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International: 617-3145-4010 US/Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-881-1339 UK (Toll Free): 0-800-051-8245 Mainland China (Toll Free): 4001-200-659 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-966-806 Singapore (Toll Free): 800-101-2785

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 20, 2026, by dialing:

US/Canada (Toll Free): 1855-883-1031 International: 617-3107-6325 Replay Passcode: 10054677

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Investor Relations: Christensen Advisory Daniel Gao Christian Arnell, Managing Director Tel: +852-2180-6111 Tel: +852-2117-0861 E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com E-mail: ucloudlink@christensencomms.com



