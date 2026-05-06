Nigeria Cards and Payments Market Report 2026: Opportunities and Risks to 2030 - Cross-border Payment Landscape is Evolving, Driven by Regulatory Reforms

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Nigerian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, credit transfers, cards, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2026f-30f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Nigeria's cross-border payment landscape is evolving; driven by regulatory reforms. For example, in April 2025, the CBN issued a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) circular simplifying Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules; allowing individuals to transact up to NGN2.97 million ($2,000) and corporates up to NGN7.43 million ($5,000) with basic paperwork which makes it easier for Nigerians to send and receive money globally. This move allowed banks to obtain foreign currency for international transactions which enables faster and easier payments.

In October 2025, the Nigerian Government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), introduced a trustmark scheme to certify authentic ecommerce platforms. The Trustmark is meant to help consumers identify legitimate platforms and enhanced protection against fraud in the online marketplace.

In January 2026, PayPal, in partnership with Paga, launched a direct-link payment service in Nigeria that allows users to receive international payments directly into their digital wallets. To use this service, users must link their PayPal accounts with their Paga wallets. Once linked, users can receive funds sent through PayPal directly into their Paga accounts. At the time of receiving payment, when funds are transferred to the user's PayPal account, the service automatically enables the transfer of the funds into the linked Paga wallet. The received funds are instantly converted into Naira and become available for various transactions, such as shopping, bill payments or P2P transfers within the Paga platform.

Top-level Market Analysis, Information and Insights

Current and forecast values for each market in the Nigerian cards and payments industry, including debit, and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, credit transfers, cards, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Nigerian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Nigerian cards and payments industry.

Report Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Nigeria along with detailed card segmentation of debit, and credit cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, credit transfers, cards, direct debits, and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period.

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Companies Featured

CBN

Verve

Mastercard

Visa

AfriGo

United Bank for Africa

Guaranty Trust Bank

Access Bank

Zenith Bank

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System

Verve

Mastercard

Visa

Ecobank

OPay

Google Wallet

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Macroeconomics, Regulation, and Infrastructure



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Instant Payments



6. Digital Wallet Payments



7. Buy Now Pay Later



8. In-store Payments



9. Ecommerce Payments



10. Bill Payments



11. P2P and Remittances



12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43hh5u

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