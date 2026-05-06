Global Propylene Industry Report 2026: Surging Demand in Packaging, Automotive, and Construction, China Remains the Leading Consumer Globally, Followed by the US, South Korea and Saudi Arabia

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Propylene Market (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global propylene market is expected to grow significantly due to surging demand for polypropylene in packaging, automotive, and construction industries. China remains the leading consumer of propylene on a global scale, followed by the US, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.
Obtain the most up to date market information on global propylene market, identify opportunities in the global propylene industry with the help of key upcoming projects and facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of propylene capacity data
Global Propylene Market Report Features
- Executive Summary
- Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Driver
- China to Dominate Global Propylene Supply
- Propylene -China and Europe to Attract Major Trade Flows
- China to Lead Global Propylene Capacity Additions
- Polypropylene Dominates Propylene Demand
- End-Use Industries to Drive the Upcoming Propylene Capacity Additions
- Key Propylene Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Propylene Projects
Key Industry Data
- Key details of upcoming propylene projects globally, 2026-2030
- Global propylene demand, 2015-2030
- Global propylene production, 2015-2030
- Propylene -China and Europe to Attract Major Trade Flows
- Upcoming propylene capacity additions by key countries, 2026-2030
- Propylene demand by segments
- Propylene capacity additions vs demand growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnfolp
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