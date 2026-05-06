Global Propylene Industry Report 2026: Surging Demand in Packaging, Automotive, and Construction, China Remains the Leading Consumer Globally, Followed by the US, South Korea and Saudi Arabia

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Propylene Market (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global propylene market is expected to grow significantly due to surging demand for polypropylene in packaging, automotive, and construction industries. China remains the leading consumer of propylene on a global scale, followed by the US, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Obtain the most up to date market information on global propylene market, identify opportunities in the global propylene industry with the help of key upcoming projects and facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of propylene capacity data

Global Propylene Market Report Features

Executive Summary

Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Driver

China to Dominate Global Propylene Supply

Propylene -China and Europe to Attract Major Trade Flows

China to Lead Global Propylene Capacity Additions

Polypropylene Dominates Propylene Demand

End-Use Industries to Drive the Upcoming Propylene Capacity Additions

Key Propylene Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Propylene Projects

Key Industry Data

Key details of upcoming propylene projects globally, 2026-2030

Global propylene demand, 2015-2030

Global propylene production, 2015-2030

Propylene -China and Europe to Attract Major Trade Flows

Upcoming propylene capacity additions by key countries, 2026-2030

Propylene demand by segments

Propylene capacity additions vs demand growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnfolp

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