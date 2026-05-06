Bitget Launchpool adds KAIO (KAIO) with over 14M in Token Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of KAIO (KAIO) to Bitget Launchpool and spot market. Spot trading for the KAIO/USDT pair opens on May 6, 2026, 13:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from May 7, 2026, 13:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget Launchpool will run a campaign offering 14,120,000 KAIO in rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB, USDGO, and KAIO during the event, which runs from May 6, 2026, 13:00 (UTC) untill May 13, 2026, 13:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 BGB and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, to share a prize pool of 7,000,000 KAIO. In the USDGO locking pool, users can lock between 50 USDGO and 500,000 USDGO for a share of 2,000,000 KAIO. In the KAIO locking pool, users can lock between 2,000 and 20,000,000 KAIO for a share of 1,000,000 KAIO in rewards. Token airdrops from Launchpool locking pools will be distributed hourly based on each participant's locked volume.

KAIO is an institutional RWA infrastructure protocol engineered to facilitate the compliant tokenization and lifecycle management of financial assets. By deploying a specialized infrastructure layer rather than a general-purpose blockchain, the platform provides a dedicated operating environment where issuance, investor permissions, and settlement are governed by programmable regulatory logic. The protocol ensures that tokenized products maintain operational control and jurisdictional integrity across diverse networks.

This solution addresses the critical friction points in TradFi by transforming static products into liquid, on-chain assets capable of functioning within existing legal boundaries. In essence, KAIO strengthens the intersection of technology and finance by offering a resilient, institutional-grade foundation that enhances global liquidity while preserving the necessary safeguards for professional market participation.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of KAIO (KAIO) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between sophisticated institutional asset frameworks and the accessible, high-liquidity landscape of decentralized finance.

For more details on KAIO (KAIO) and the promotion, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0984df9-a6aa-4cb9-bec6-18c36f81e953