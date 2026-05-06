Amaze Announces Partnership with All Media Solutions to Power Brand Supply for Amaze Live

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”), a creator-powered commerce company, today announced a partnership with All Media Solutions, Inc. to support the initial rollout of Amaze Live, its multi-channel live shopping platform.

Through this partnership, Amaze expects to gain access to a portfolio of consumer brands that will support campaigns beginning on May 15, 2026, creating immediate opportunities for creators to participate in live, shoppable broadcasts.

Amaze Live activations are expected to include product launches, promotional campaigns, and performance-based selling initiatives across categories including beauty, wellness, and lifestyle.

All Media Solutions has relationships with a broad portfolio of established consumer and premium fashion brands, enabling Amaze to onboard campaigns at scale without the traditional delays associated with brand acquisition. The Company believes this partnership meaningfully strengthens its go-to-market execution and reduces friction in activating its live commerce ecosystem.

Creators approved for the Amaze Live program are expected to be able to:

Participate in brand-sponsored live shopping campaigns

Earn commissions and performance-based incentives

Access multi-channel streaming capabilities

Engage directly with audiences in real time

“We are focused on activating both sides of the marketplace simultaneously—creators and brands,” said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. “This partnership provides immediate access to brand supply at launch, enabling creators to monetize from day one while establishing a scalable foundation for live commerce growth.”

“We see a significant opportunity to connect brands with creators in a more performance-driven way,” said Brian Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of All Media Solutions, Inc. “By partnering with Amaze, we can activate high impact brands through a measurable, conversion-focused channel that aligns marketing spend directly with outcomes."

The Company expects this partnership to support a growing pipeline of campaigns as Amaze Live expands.

Creators, influencers, and brands interested in participating in Amaze Live may join the waitlist at www.amazelive.com .

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding the launch and rollout of Amaze Live, brand participation, creator onboarding, campaign execution, transaction volume, monetization opportunities, future revenues, and expansion of our live shopping and creator commerce initiatives. These statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include unexpected issues arising from implementation of our new venture, our need to raise additional capital, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, our inability to agree upon the terms of a definitive agreement. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our Form S-1 filed on February 12, 2026 and our ability to stay the recent court order disclosed in our Form 8-K filed on February 20, 2026.



Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.