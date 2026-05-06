eGain to Announce Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leader in AI-powered knowledge management for enterprise customer service, will announce its fiscal 2026 third quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 14, 2026, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.

When:









Webcast:











Dial In:











Replay:





Thursday, May 14th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).









A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors

section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com.









To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660

(International) and ask to join the eGain earnings call.









A phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and

remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 855-669-9658 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 8344740.





About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.