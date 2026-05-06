Kraken Robotics Signs Memorandum of Understanding with SEFINE SISAM

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SEFINE SISAM (Strategic Unmanned Systems Research Center) during the SAHA exposition in Türkiye.

As part of the agreement, Kraken will work with SISAM to integrate KATFISH into its mission planning software and develop automatic target recognition (ATR) capabilities for Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar.

“We’re pleased to continue our work with SEFINE following a successful at-sea demonstration earlier this year,” said Bernard Mills, Executive Vice President of Defence at Kraken Robotics. “This partnership poises us to rapidly develop and deliver relevant capability in a region that combines industrial excellence and operational need. Together, we are advancing fully integrated, autonomous solutions for seabed warfare and mine countermeasures—enhancing the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of maritime security operations.”

Kraken and SEFINE recently demonstrated Kraken’s KATFISH and unmanned surface vessel (USV) launch and recovery system from SEFINE’s RD-22 USV off the coast of İstanbul, Türkiye, validating rapid, high-resolution detection and classification of mine-like objects and critical underwater infrastructure in an operational environment.

Figure 1: Kraken Robotics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with

SEFINE SISAM during the SAHA exposition in Türkiye.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

On March 3, 2026, Kraken announced the acquisition of Covelya Group Limited (the “Acquisition”), a leading international provider of mission-critical underwater technology solutions operating through its subsidiary companies: Sonardyne International Ltd., EIVA A/S, Forcys Ltd., Wavefront Systems Ltd., Voyis Imaging Inc., and Chelsea Technologies Ltd. The Acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

LINKS:

www.krakenrobotics.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

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Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Erica Hasenfus, Director of Global Marketing

erica.hasenfus@krakenrobotics.com

Shant Madian, Director of Capital Markets

shant.madian@krakenrobotics.com

Kraken Robotics Inc.

+1 709-757-5757

investors@krakenrobotics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ad15080-6657-4bdb-8a2d-140663c179a2