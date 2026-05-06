Brazil Potash Awards Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) Contract for Surface Facilities and Infrastructure to Wood and Promon Engenharia, Advancing Bankability of the Autazes Project

FEED completion is a prerequisite for construction debt financing, currently being advanced through active dialogue with Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Export Credit Agencies (ECAs)





Wood, a global leader in consulting, engineering and operations for the energy and materials sector, has direct potash project experience at K+S Bethune and multiple Canadian and international potash expansions





Promon Engenharia is one of Brazil's leading EPCM contractor with 60+ years of in-country delivery and clients including major and junior mining companies

MANAUS, Brazil, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company advancing the Autazes potash project in Amazonas State, Brazil (the “Autazes Project”), is pleased to announce the award of a Front-End Engineering Design (“FEED”) contract for the processing plant, tailings facility, river barge port, and the upgrade of approximately 13 km of road connecting the plant to port, to a consortium of Wood and Promon Engenharia (“Promon”).

“Wood’s track record in potash and large-scale fertilizer infrastructure, combined with Promon’s extensive knowledge of how to build in Brazil, gives us exactly the right consortium to deliver the surface FEED our lenders and partners need to see” said Raphael Bloise, Project Director Brazil Potash.

Wood and Promon were selected for their complementary and directly applicable experience, global potash and fertilizer engineering leadership paired with deep, on-the-ground Brazilian execution capability.

Surface Infrastructure and the Path to Financing

The completion of FEED studies is a critical milestone for securing construction debt financing, which is currently being advanced through active dialogue with Development Finance Institutions and Export Credit Agencies. It converts early assumptions into independently verifiable, investment-grade outputs— providing CAPEX and OPEX accuracy, risk quantification, constructability analysis, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) documentation that lenders require before committing capital.

This FEED also ensures alignment across all interdependent surface systems, processing throughput, water balance, power demand, tailings capacity, and port logistics, under a single, coherent engineering framework.

Wood: Potash and Fertilizer Engineering at Global Scale

Wood is a global leader in consulting, engineering and operations for the energy and materials sectors. Their portfolio of relevant project experience includes serving as engineering contractor for K+S’s Bethune potash mine in Canada, one of the most significant fertilizer developments of the past decade, and multiple Canadian and international potash project expansions exceeding 8 million annual tonnes of production. Wood brings proven capability across the full spectrum of surface infrastructure required at Autazes.

Promon Engenharia: Brazilian Engineering and Construction Expertise

Promon Engenharia is one of Brazil’s most established engineering and project management companies, with more than six decades of experience executing complex industrial and mining projects across the country, including involvement in some of Brazil’s largest fertilizer developments. With a client base that includes Brazilian and international mining operators, and a strong track record in Northern Brazil, Promon Engenharia brings Brazilian-domiciled engineering and EPCM capabilities that are essential for project execution in Amazonas State.

Promon Engenharia’s contribution to the consortium includes ensuring full compliance with Brazilian engineering standards and construction regulations, integrating with local supply chains and labor markets, and producing designs compatible with Brazilian environmental licensing, permitting processes, and logistical realities, helping reduce execution risk and supporting the delivery of value-creating solutions for clients.

Annual Report Filing

Brazil Potash confirms that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report, including the Company's complete audited financial statements, is available on the Company's website at www.brazilpotash.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge by contacting Brazil Potash Investor Relations at info@brazilpotash.com .

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “will”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the Autazes Project to Brazil’s agricultural sector, expected production volumes, the Company’s potential engagement with development finance institutions and export credit agencies, the expected benefits and timeline of the FEED study, the anticipated capabilities of the Wood and Promon consortium, estimated greenhouse gas emissions reductions, and the status of the Company’s project, government regulation and environmental regulation, are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC, the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations

info@brazilpotash.com