Energous Wireless Power Solutions to Participate in Fireside Chat at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (Nasdaq: WATT), a leader in over-the-air wireless power networks, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 12:30 PM (Pacific Time) at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mallorie Burak, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Giampaolo Marino, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, will participate in the fireside chat, hosted by Jon Hickman, Managing Director of Equity Research at Ladenburg Thalmann.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM (Las Vegas Local Time / Pacific Time)

Link: ENERGOUS WEBCAST

If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with Energous Wireless Power Solutions and attend Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please register here: REGISTER

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you are unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentation webcasts will be available on the conference event platform at the following link under the Agenda tab: AGENDA

About Energous Wireless Power Solutions

Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) is pioneering scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation. The Company's wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies deliver continuous access to wireless power, helping drive a new generation of battery-free devices for asset and inventory tracking and management — from retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, and asset trackers to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more. For more information, visit www.energous.com or follow on LinkedIn .

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies trading on global markets. Since 2011, members have profiled 1,500-plus microcap companies, more than 300 of which have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join the community by applying to become a member or subscribing for instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@energous.com

Media Relations

samantha@griffin360.com