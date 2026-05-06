Blossom Gold Completes Senior Executive Team and Bolsters Operational Leadership with the Appointment of Graden Colby as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (“Blossom” or the “Company”) (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Graden Colby as Chief Operating Officer effective May 12, 2026. Mr. Colby will remain on the Board as Executive Director. Concurrently, Brandon Throop has assumed the expanded role of Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations.

Graden Colby is a seasoned mine developer and operations leader with over 20 years of progressive experience in underground and open pit mining in Nevada. Graden is known for building high-performance teams and delivering results in complex, large-scale environments and brings an exceptional track record in safety leadership, operational execution, and mine development to Blossom. Most recently, Mr. Colby spent over five years at Nevada Gold Mines, where he oversaw better than 5Mtons/year underground operations producing over 900,000 ounces of gold annually as well as over 60Mtons/year of open pit production. Prior to that, Graden spent 14 years at Newmont Mining Corporation in roles of increasing responsibility, including as Mine Manager at the Leeville operations and the Carlin Portal Mines. Earlier in his career at Newmont, he served as Superintendent at Carlin Portal Mines and General Foreman at the Midas Mine. Mr. Colby holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining and Mineral Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Rick Winters, CEO of Blossom, stated: "I have always told investors that you do not want bankers building mines. Blossom shareholders and stakeholders need not be concerned about our ability to advance Rosebud. Graden’s depth of experience with several Nevada gold mining operations, combined with his reputation for building strong teams, safety programs and delivering results, makes him an ideal fit. There could be no clearer testament to our intentions of building a mine than the addition of an operator of Graden's caliber to our senior leadership team. We all look forward to working with Graden and the contributions he will make as we continue to derisk and unlock the potential of this very exciting project.”

Graden Colby, Blossom’s Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Rosebud is a compelling development asset in the best gold mining jurisdiction in the United States. It was a relatively easy decision to serve as Director after reviewing the extensive historic database on the Project. While on the Board, I have watched Blossom assemble a strong, capable team that is executing a focused deposit expansion and infill drilling program, permitting and development effort aimed at initiating a feasibility study in 2027 for a major open pit, heap leach operation. This experience and my belief in Rosebud made accepting the role as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director a no brainer. I look forward to working alongside Rick and the team to ensure we continue to perform in advancing the Company through all the milestones required to advance Rosebud to production.”

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 g/t Au), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.

Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company’s website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: bthroop@blossomgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as “plan”, “expect”, “schedule”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may” or “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom’s AIF, which is available under Blossom’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.