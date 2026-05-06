U.S. Energy Corp. Selected to Participate in the Inaugural Emerging Company Pavilion at the 31st Annual Sohn Investment Conference on May 12, 2026

HOUSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), an integrated energy company advancing a diversified industrial gas, energy, and carbon management platform, today announced it has been selected to participate in the inaugural Emerging Company Pavilion at the prestigious Sohn Investment Conference 2026, taking place on May 12, 2026 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The Sohn Conference Foundation hosts the annual conference, which brings together over 1,000 leading institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and industry operators for a full day of high-conviction investment ideas, dedicated to support pediatric cancer research through the Sohn Conference Foundation, funding groundbreaking research and state-of-the-art technologies.

U.S. Energy has been selected as part of a curated group of 8-10 emerging companies. The Emerging Company Pavilion is designed to provide high-growth potential public companies with direct exposure to a concentrated and influential investor audience in a single-day format. Participation was based on a selection process, including evaluation of:

Market capitalization profile

Growth trajectory and momentum

Strategic alignment with institutional investor interests





Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Energy Corp., commented: “We are honored to be selected to participate in this prestigious event. This recognition reflects the progress we have made building a differentiated, integrated energy and carbon management platform anchored by our wholly owned asset base in Montana. We believe this event provides a unique opportunity to engage with a highly sophisticated investor audience and further broaden awareness of U.S. Energy’s long-term value proposition across helium and carbon management.”

Members of U.S. Energy’s management team will be available throughout the day at the Emerging Company Pavilion to meet with institutional investors and discuss:

The Company’s integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management platform

The Big Sky Carbon Hub in Montana

Strategic partnerships and commercialization initiatives

Long-term growth and revenue outlook across helium and carbon management

To request a meeting with management, please reach out to your Sohn conference representative or the Company’s investor relations team at USEG@elevate-ir.com.

About U.S. Energy Corp.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is building an integrated energy and carbon management platform. The Company owns and operates the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana, generating three independent revenue streams — helium, carbon management, and oil — from a wholly owned and operated asset base. U.S. Energy is positioned at the intersection of critical supply, domestic energy production, and federal energy policy. More information can be found at www.usnrg.com.

About The Sohn Conference Foundation

The Sohn Conference Foundation brings together the most successful investors from across the country and around the world, to connect and learn through our conferences, all of which support children’s health programs and life outcomes. The Sohn Conference Foundation honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a talented Wall Street professional whose life was cut short when he passed away from cancer at the age of 29. Ira’s friends and family founded The Sohn Conference Foundation in New York City in 1995. Since then, investment leaders from across the globe have been inspired to launch partner Sohn conferences and unite the financial community to support several charitable causes. To date, The Sohn Conference Foundation has raised more than $150 million. More information on The Sohn Conference Foundation is available at sohnconference.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the Company’s ability to successfully develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of its helium, carbon management and oil operations; the Company’s ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company’s ability to execute on strategic opportunities, partnerships and commercialization initiatives; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable markets and demand for its products; risks arising from acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT