GDS to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Before the Open of the U.S. Market on May 20, 2026

SHANGHAI, China, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 unaudited financial results after the close of the Hong Kong market and before the open of the U.S. market on May 20, 2026.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Participants should complete online registration using the link provided below at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdae3e37d5e2a42a7b9679deaf921ff79

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.gds-services.com.

About GDS Holdings Limited

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located across the key hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. The Company is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access the major telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds, which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company has a 25-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The Company also holds a minority equity interest in DayOne Data Centers Limited, an independent Singapore-headquartered hyperscale data center platform.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GDS Holdings Limited

Laura Chen

Phone: +86 (21) 2029-2203

Email: ir@gds-services.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Ross Warner

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050

Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com

GDS Holdings Limited