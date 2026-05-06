Climb Announces North American Distribution Partnership with Dashlane

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) today announced a new North American distribution partnership with Dashlane, a leader in credential security. Through this partnership, Climb will expand access to Dashlane’s intelligent credential security platform, Omnix, for U.S. and Canadian partners, enabling them to address one of the most critical and persistent attack vectors facing modern organizations—stolen and compromised credentials.

“Our partnership with Climb further accelerates Dashlane’s evolution into a channel-centric business with partners as a key driver of our continued growth,” said John Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Dashlane. “Climb’s vast partner network coupled with their deep security expertise will be a catalyst in making proactive credential security foundational to enterprise security programs and preventing credential-based breaches.”

With the partnership, Climb becomes Dashlane’s exclusive distributor for resellers, providing Dashlane a centralized distribution engine to scale its partner ecosystem and increase the velocity and efficiency of its channel business.

Traditional password management has been reliant on credential vault adoption, failing to keep up with how work is done in the modern enterprise and leaving critical gaps across corporate environments. Dashlane Omnix, which is now available to Climb’s extensive reseller ecosystem, expands beyond password management to proactively protect every employee login and prevent credential-based threats directly in user browsers, the front line of credential risk.



“Expanding our North American vendor ecosystem with Dashlane reflects Climb’s continued focus on building meaningful, growth-driven partnerships for the channel,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “Dashlane brings strong market momentum and a clear commitment to the partner community, and we’re excited to work together to help our partners create new opportunities and deliver greater value to their customers across the U.S. and Canada.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com

About Climb

Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About Dashlane

Dashlane is the credential security leader protecting businesses against the growing threat of human risk. The company’s Omnix™ platform expands traditional password management to proactive credential security beyond the vault, delivering real-time protection directly in employee browsers. Millions of consumers and 25,000 organizations worldwide, including top brands such as Michelin, Air France, and Forrester, trust Dashlane for industry-leading innovations, patented zero-knowledge security, and an unmatched user experience. Learn more at dashlane.com

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Dashlane, PR

press@dashlane.com