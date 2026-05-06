Lakeland Capital Expands with Director of Investor Relations Hire

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Capital , a Charleston-based private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets, is pleased to announce it has added to the depth of services for its clients by hiring Cameron Dorsey as director of investor relations.

In this newly created position, Dorsey will oversee communication with existing investment partners and cultivate relationships with new strategic investors, particularly through private wealth channels. Dorsey brings specialized expertise in consulting and government that will play a vital role in positioning Lakeland Capital for continued growth in high-demand markets.



“Increasing the firm’s capacity for investor relations reflects the imperative we place on strengthening the connection with our clients,” said Alexander R. Westra, managing partner at Lakeland Capital. “We are delighted to welcome Cameron and are confident she will elevate client communications with a high touch approach grounded in transparency and responsiveness.”



Prior to joining Lakeland Capital, Dorsey was a director in Ankura’s strategy consulting practice, where she advised large corporations and family offices. She has also consulted on complex private-public infrastructure projects and forged deep relationships through government work, that includes serving on a presidential advance team and in the office of the secretary of commerce.



Dorsey holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from Washington & Lee University, where she was a three-year letter winner and first team all-conference member of the women’s varsity tennis team. As a junior, she won a state championship and was a nationally ranked player.



Lakeland Capital has remained committed to building out a best-in-class team able to execute across all facets of multifamily investment, development and management. The firm hired a dedicated asset manager in March and launched a full-service property management firm in 2025 dedicated to delivering institutional-grade service with a community-focus for its apartment units.



With a growing presence in high-growth East Coast markets, Lakeland Capital will continue to strengthen its integrated approach to enhance operational efficiencies across its portfolio and create long-term value for investors.

About Lakeland Capital

Founded in 2018, Lakeland Capital is a leader in multifamily investment and management. With a growing investment portfolio that includes more than 1,000 rental apartment units, 10,000+ square feet of commercial space, and more than $250 million in transactions, the firm seeks high-risk-adjusted returns by investing in existing multifamily assets through which it can add value with physical and operational improvement. Lakeland Capital is setting the industry standard through its long-term approach that creates a better place for tenants to live while preserving capital and generating above market returns for investors.

Media Contact:

Nick Westra

Director of Research and Media

nick.westra@lakelandcapital.com