Ibuprofen API Market to Reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2035 Driven by Expanding Generic Drug Manufacturing and OTC Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Ibuprofen API Market size was valued at USD 0.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

If you are looking for insights on Ibuprofen API Market, the report provides a comprehensive analysis on trends, manufacturing advancements, and demand dynamics in the pharmaceutical market. The global Pain and inflammation API market is expected to witness steady growth from 2026 to 2035 due to several key factors that include increasing prevalence of pain and inflammation-related disorders, rising demand for affordable generic NSAIDs, expanding OTC (over-the-counter) drug consumption, and growing outsourcing of API manufacturing by global pharma companies to low-cost production hubs.

Growing share of Ibuprofen API use in pharmaceutical manufacturing across the world is likely to bolster capability for commercial manufacturing of analgesic formulations over bumper volumes catering to billions of OTC and prescription doses yearly across developed and emerging healthcare markets by 2025.





Get a Sample Report of Ibuprofen API Market Growth Strategy @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10135

Ibuprofen API Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 0.72 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 1.12 Billion

CAGR: 4.73% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Ibuprofen API Market was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.87% over 2026–2035.

The United States contributes considerably to the ibuprofen API market due to maximum consumption of OTC pain medications, larger capacity utilization to produce a wide variety of generic drugs and extensive pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution infrastructure across the US.

Rising Demand for Pain Management and Generic Drug Production to Drive Market Growth Globally

The increasing global burden of pain, inflammation, and fever-associated conditions is the major structural growth driver for ibuprofen API market. Growing use of non-prescription medicinal products, easy access to healthcare, and rapid development in generic sector supporting the ibuprofen API demand across both established as well emerging markets. Moreover, the rising trend of outsourcing API manufacturing to low-cost regions (especially Asia) and the high consumer propensity towards self-medication are further fueling growth in the global market.

Ibuprofen API Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Manufacturing Process

Boots Process dominated the market with approximately 57.55% revenue share in 2025 due to its cost-efficiency, scalability, and established industrial usage. Green Chemistry / Advanced Synthetic Routes is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.67% during 2026–2035 due to increasing regulatory pressure for sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

By Grade Type

Pharmaceutical Grade (API Grade) held the largest revenue share of approximately 72.45% in 2025 owing to its widespread use in OTC and prescription drug manufacturing. USP / EP / JP Grade is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 7.86% during the forecast period due to increasing global demand for standardized, high-quality APIs.

By Application

Tablets & Capsules dominated the market with approximately 62.85% share in 2025 due to high consumption of oral solid dosage forms. Topical Formulations are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.14% during 2026–2035 driven by rising demand for localized pain relief treatments.

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies held the largest share of approximately 66.21% in 2025 due to large-scale API procurement for drug manufacturing. CMOs / CDMOs are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.84% owing to increasing outsourcing trends in pharmaceutical production.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales dominated the market with approximately 62.51% share in 2025 due to long-term supplier agreements and pricing stability. Online Procurement Platforms are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 8.54% during the forecast period due to digital transformation in procurement systems.

For a Custom Market Outlook Discussion with Our Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/10135

Ibuprofen API Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of approximately 36.75% in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 5.40% during 2026–2035. This growth is driven by large-scale manufacturing capabilities, cost-effective production, and strong pharmaceutical export activities across countries such as China and India.

North America is a significant market driven by high OTC drug consumption, strong presence of generic drug manufacturers, and well-established pharmaceutical supply chains.

Europe demonstrates steady growth supported by strict regulatory frameworks, high-quality API demand, and increasing focus on sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing practices.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are witnessing gradual growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising generic drug usage, and increasing demand for affordable pain management solutions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Ibuprofen API Market Report:

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited

BASF SE

Solara Active Pharma Sciences

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

SI Group Inc.

Granules India Limited

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Perrigo Company plc

Strides Pharma Science Limited

Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sino-US Zibo Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Albemarle Corporation

Seqens (PCAS Group)

Rochem International Inc.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Cipla Limited

Fresenius Kabi AG

Ibuprofen API Market Recent Developments:

In August 2025, IOL Chemicals strengthened its ibuprofen API production efficiency through capacity optimization and process improvements aimed at improving yield and reducing manufacturing costs, reinforcing its position in global bulk API supply chains.

In September 2025, BASF SE expanded its sustainable chemical manufacturing initiatives by enhancing low-emission production technologies and optimizing pharmaceutical-grade intermediate supply chains across Europe and North America, supporting greener API manufacturing transitions.

In July 2025, Solara Active Pharma Sciences strengthened its regulated market positioning by expanding compliance-driven API manufacturing capabilities and enhancing quality systems to support increased demand from global generic pharmaceutical companies.

Purchase Single User PDF of Ibuprofen API Market Intelligence Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10135

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MANUFACTURING PROCESS & TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you understand traditional vs advanced synthesis processes, cost efficiency, and environmental impact.

helps you understand traditional vs advanced synthesis processes, cost efficiency, and environmental impact. API SUPPLY CHAIN & SOURCING INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate global sourcing trends, outsourcing strategies, and supplier dynamics.

helps you evaluate global sourcing trends, outsourcing strategies, and supplier dynamics. REGULATORY & QUALITY COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze USFDA, EMA, and WHO-GMP standards influencing production.

helps you analyze USFDA, EMA, and WHO-GMP standards influencing production. COST STRUCTURE & PRICING ANALYSIS – helps you assess raw material costs, production efficiency, and competitive pricing trends.

helps you assess raw material costs, production efficiency, and competitive pricing trends. SUSTAINABILITY & GREEN CHEMISTRY TRANSITION – helps you identify eco-friendly production advancements and regulatory shifts.

helps you identify eco-friendly production advancements and regulatory shifts. COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING & MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate leading manufacturers and strategic positioning.

Ibuprofen API Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 0.72 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.73% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Manufacturing Process (Boots Process, Green Chemistry / Advanced Synthetic Routes, Other Proprietary Processes, Others)

• By Grade Type (Pharmaceutical Grade (API Grade), USP / EP / JP Grade, Industrial Grade, Others)

• By Application (Tablets & Capsules, Syrups & Suspensions, Topical Formulations, Combination Drug Formulations, Others)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs / CDMOs), Research & Academic Institutes, Formulation Development Labs, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors & Wholesalers, Spot Market / Trading Channels, Online Procurement Platforms, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Demand for Industry Analysis: Our Comprehensive Report Ibuprofen API Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ibuprofen-api-market-10135

Other Trending Related Report:

Sepsis Therapeutics Market

Melanoma Therapeutics Market

Periodontal Therapeutics Market

Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Gout Therapeutics Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.