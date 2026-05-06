Nouryon launches first commercially available solution to restore recycled polypropylene performance in packaging, automotive and consumer goods

Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon has introduced Perkadox® PM-60ST-GR, a new organic peroxide technology for recycled polypropylene — one of the world's most widely used plastics — that is designed to restore performance in degraded, recycled plastic material. The first commercially available organic peroxide solution of its kind, this solution enables plastic recyclers, compounders and processors to use more recycled material in packaging, automotive and consumer goods applications that have traditionally required virgin polypropylene.

“Recycled plastic has enormous potential but performance limitations have kept it out of many applications where it could make the biggest difference,” said Alain Rynwalt, senior vice president for Performance Materials at Nouryon. “Perkadox changes what’s possible. For the first time, recyclers and processors have a practical tool to restore the performance of recycled polypropylene and get it into packaging, automotive and consumer goods that the industry has traditionally assumed needed unprocessed plastic. That’s a significant step forward for our customers.”

Added during the extrusion step in polymer recycling, Perkadox rebuilds the polymer's molecular structure, restoring the strength and consistency manufacturers need. In testing, the product increased the plastic’s resistance to deformation when molten by up to 10 times and increased the melt viscosity, giving processors more control over the recycled material’s behavior during processing.

Nouryon is presenting Perkadox PM-60ST-GR at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) 2026 in Amsterdam from May 5-6, 2026.



Within the company’s Performance Materials segment, organic peroxides are part of the Polymer Specialties business unit that sells critical solutions for polymer production, modification and recycling.

For more information, visit https://www.nouryon.com/recycling/ or contact your local Nouryon sales representative.

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About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader delivering essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We report in three operating segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end-markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ more than 8,000 individuals across a global footprint with 14 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, U.S., and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland. Discover our chemistry and follow us on LinkedIn.