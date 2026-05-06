Global Lead Mining Industry Report 2026: Demand, Prices, Reserves, Production, Competitive Landscape, Major Active Mines, Development Projects, and Exploration Projects 2025-2035

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lead Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global lead production is estimated to have increased by a marginal 0.7% in 2025 to reach 4.57 million tonnes (kt), with China, Russia, Peru, India, South Africa, Turkey, and Ireland playing a pivotal role by accounting for 63.7% of this total.



The report contains an overview of the global lead mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global lead mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

The output growth was primarily driven by the new projects and restarts in China (Huoshaoyun mine), Russia (Ozernoe ramp-up), Ireland (Tara mine restart), and expansions in India. Similarly, Peru and South Africa also saw gains from higher ore grades and improved operational efficiency.

However, these gains were mostly offset by output declines in Australia, the US, and Kazakhstan, driven by declining ore grades and the closure of mines such as the Lady Loretta and Red Dog.

Looking ahead to 2026, global production is anticipated to grow by 2.2% to reach 4,677.3kt, supported by planned increases in China, Mexico, Peru, Kazakhstan, India, Brazil, and Russia which will offset projected declines in the US and Poland.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the global lead mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on global lead production

To identify key players in the global lead mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Reserves

Lead production

Competitive landscape

Lead prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand

Appendix

Companies Featured

Vedanta Resources

Glencore

Teck Resources

Newmont

Industrias Penoles

South32

Boliden

Volcan Compania Minera

Nexa Resources

Hecla Mining

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a68y8

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