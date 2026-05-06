Travel & Tourism Experience Economy Intelligence Report 2026 with Use Cases for Eka Experiences, GetYourGuide, and CozyMeal

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Experience Economy in Travel & Tourism (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the key theme of experience economy in the travel and tourism sector. Experience Economy is taking on greater importance as travel companies look to build customer loyalty and improve customer experience. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of experience economy in action.



This report takes an in-depth look at the theme of experience economy and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of premium tourism.

It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on experience economy within the tourism industry.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of experience economy on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in theme of experience economy.

Discover companies that are leading in the space.

Analyze real-world trends created by integrating the theme of experience economy across the travel & tourism space and throughout the traveler journey.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Thematic Overview

Players

Value Chain

Third-party suppliers

Direct suppliers

Ancillary suppliers

Market Forecasts

Use Cases

Eka Experiences

GetYourGuide

CozyMeal

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Attraction operators sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Airbnb

Big Red Group

Booking Holdings

Carnival Corporation

Cozymeal

Expedia Group

Farah Experiences

G Adventures

Hays Travel

Hilton

Intrepid Travel

Nepal Eco Adventure

Norwegian Cruise Line

Responsible Travel

Royal Caribbean

RSVP Vacations

The Walt Disney Company

Eka Experiences

GetYourGuide

CozyMeal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pu4ge3

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