Electrical Substation Automation Global Market Forecast to 2036: Dynamics, Impact of IEC 61850 and Digital Transformation on Substation Automation, and Regulatory Landscape & Cybersecurity Standards

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Substation Automation Market by Component, Communication Technology, Substation Type, Installation, and End-use - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrical substation automation market is expected to reach approximately USD 78.9 billion by 2036 from USD 44.3 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electrical substation automation market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the electrical substation automation market include the accelerating global push toward grid modernization and the urgent need to integrate variable renewable energy sources into existing power infrastructure. Additionally, the rapid deployment of smart grid initiatives, increasing complexity of distributed energy resources, and digital transformation integration are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the electrical substation automation market.

In 2026, North America dominates the global electrical substation automation market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to extensive grid modernization programs and substantial government funding for critical infrastructure upgrades in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by massive investments in power infrastructure expansion and the rapid adoption of digital substation technologies in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing utility modernization initiatives and increasing adoption of advanced automation solutions.



The key players operating in the global electrical substation automation market are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Alstom SA, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, and various other regional and emerging automation technology providers, among others.



Market Segmentation



Based on Component



By component, the hardware segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its critical role in supporting intelligent electronic devices, protective relays, and communication infrastructure in substation environments.

These systems provide the foundational infrastructure necessary for real-time monitoring and control of electrical distribution networks. However, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced analytics, machine learning algorithms, and cloud-based monitoring platforms. The ability to deliver integrated solutions with proven operational reliability makes advanced software platforms highly attractive for utility operators.



Based on Communication Technology



By communication technology, the wired segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily due to its reliability, proven performance in mission-critical substation environments, and widespread implementation in established utility networks.

Fiber optic and copper-based communication systems continue to represent the standard for high-reliability substation automation. The wireless segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced wireless protocols, reduced installation costs, and enhanced flexibility for retrofit applications. Wireless technologies enable faster deployment and lower capital expenditure for substation modernization projects.



Based on Substation Type



By substation type, the transmission substation segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to its critical role in managing high-voltage power flows and supporting grid stability.

Transmission substations require sophisticated automation systems for real-time monitoring and advanced protection capabilities. The distribution substation segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for advanced fault detection, improved customer service, and integration of distributed energy resources. Distribution substations represent the largest opportunity for market expansion as utilities modernize their networks.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the electrical substation automation market globally?

At what rate is the global electrical substation automation market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global electrical substation automation market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of component, communication technology, and substation type are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global electrical substation automation market?

Who are the major players in the global electrical substation automation market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global electrical substation automation market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Company Profiles (Manufacturers & Providers)

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Impact of IEC 61850 and Digital Transformation on Substation Automation

Regulatory Landscape & Cybersecurity Standards

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking / Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

Scope of the Report:

Electrical Substation Automation Market Assessment - by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Electrical Substation Automation Market Assessment - by Communication Technology

Wired

Wireless

Electrical Substation Automation Market Assessment - by Substation Type

Transmission Substation

Distribution Substation

Electrical Substation Automation Market Assessment - by Installation

New Installation

Retrofit

Electrical Substation Automation Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vimuf

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