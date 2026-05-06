Transformers Industry Research 2026-2036 - Advanced Power Equipment, High-Speed Signal Demand and 5G-Enabled Smart Grid Infrastructure Create New Opportunities

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformers Market by Type (Power, Distribution, Instrument, Special Application), Cooling Method (Liquid-immersed, Dry-type), and Application (Utilities, Industrial, Renewables, Railways) - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global transformers market is expected to reach approximately USD 113.0 billion by 2036 from USD 62.2 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2026-2036). The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global transformers market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036.
The major factors driving the growth of the transformers market include the intensifying global focus on grid modernization and the rapid expansion of renewable energy and electric vehicle charging sectors. Additionally, the integration of advanced power equipment, increasing demand for high-speed signal integrity, and expansion of 5G-enabled smart grid infrastructure are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the transformers market.
In 2026, Asia-Pacific dominates the global transformers market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive industrialization and the presence of leading power manufacturers in China, India, and Japan. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive grid hardening investments and the rapid adoption of advanced grid substations in the United States and Canada. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing emphasis on grid modernization and renewable energy integration.
The key players operating in the global transformers market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Alstom SA, and various other regional and emerging power equipment and electrical infrastructure providers, among others.
Market Segmentation
Based on Type
By type, the power transformers segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to their critical role in supporting high-speed power transmission and complex circuitry in premium industrial and utility servers.
Power transformers provide essential functionality for grid infrastructure. However, the distribution transformers segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for grid modernization and renewable energy integration. Instrument and special application transformers represent specialized segments with rapid growth potential.
Based on Cooling Method
By cooling method, the liquid-immersed segment holds the largest market share in 2026, owing to its proven effectiveness and widespread adoption across power transmission and industrial applications.
Liquid-immersed transformers provide superior cooling performance for high-capacity installations. The dry-type segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and maintenance-efficient solutions. Advanced cooling technologies continue to enhance the performance and reliability of transformer systems.
Based on Application
By application, the utilities segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to the high volume of electricity transmission and the rising demand for grid infrastructure.
Utilities represent the primary driver for transformer demand. The renewables segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the accelerating adoption of wind and solar energy systems and the need for grid integration infrastructure. Industrial and railways applications represent emerging segments with significant growth potential.
Key Questions Answered in The report:
- What is the current revenue generated by the transformers market globally?
- At what rate is the global transformers market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?
- What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global transformers market?
- What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?
- Which segments in terms of type, cooling method, and application are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?
- What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global transformers market?
- Who are the major players in the global transformers market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?
- What are the recent strategic developments in the global transformers market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?
Company Profiles (Manufacturers)
- Hitachi Energy
- Siemens Energy AG
- GE Vernova
- Schneider Electric SE
- ABB Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
- TBEA Co., Ltd.
- Crompton Greaves Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
Report Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Impact of AI and 5G on the Transformers Industry
- Regulatory Landscape & Standards (IEEE, IEC, ANSI)
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Key Growth Strategies
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Competitive Dashboard
- Industry Leaders
- Market Differentiators
- Vanguards
- Emerging Companies
- Market Ranking / Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025
Scope of the Report
Transformers Market Assessment by Type
- Power
- Distribution
- Instrument
- Special Application
Transformers Market Assessment by Cooling Method
- Liquid-Immersed
- Dry-Type
Transformers Market Assessment by Application
- Utilities
- Industrial
- Renewables
- Railways
Transformers Market Assessment by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfguaa
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