Transformers Industry Research 2026-2036 - Advanced Power Equipment, High-Speed Signal Demand and 5G-Enabled Smart Grid Infrastructure Create New Opportunities

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformers Market by Type (Power, Distribution, Instrument, Special Application), Cooling Method (Liquid-immersed, Dry-type), and Application (Utilities, Industrial, Renewables, Railways) - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global transformers market is expected to reach approximately USD 113.0 billion by 2036 from USD 62.2 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2026-2036). The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global transformers market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036.



The major factors driving the growth of the transformers market include the intensifying global focus on grid modernization and the rapid expansion of renewable energy and electric vehicle charging sectors. Additionally, the integration of advanced power equipment, increasing demand for high-speed signal integrity, and expansion of 5G-enabled smart grid infrastructure are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the transformers market.

In 2026, Asia-Pacific dominates the global transformers market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to massive industrialization and the presence of leading power manufacturers in China, India, and Japan. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, supported by aggressive grid hardening investments and the rapid adoption of advanced grid substations in the United States and Canada. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing emphasis on grid modernization and renewable energy integration.



The key players operating in the global transformers market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Alstom SA, and various other regional and emerging power equipment and electrical infrastructure providers, among others.

Market Segmentation



Based on Type



By type, the power transformers segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to their critical role in supporting high-speed power transmission and complex circuitry in premium industrial and utility servers.

Power transformers provide essential functionality for grid infrastructure. However, the distribution transformers segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for grid modernization and renewable energy integration. Instrument and special application transformers represent specialized segments with rapid growth potential.



Based on Cooling Method



By cooling method, the liquid-immersed segment holds the largest market share in 2026, owing to its proven effectiveness and widespread adoption across power transmission and industrial applications.

Liquid-immersed transformers provide superior cooling performance for high-capacity installations. The dry-type segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and maintenance-efficient solutions. Advanced cooling technologies continue to enhance the performance and reliability of transformer systems.



Based on Application



By application, the utilities segment holds the largest share of the overall market in 2026, due to the high volume of electricity transmission and the rising demand for grid infrastructure.

Utilities represent the primary driver for transformer demand. The renewables segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the accelerating adoption of wind and solar energy systems and the need for grid integration infrastructure. Industrial and railways applications represent emerging segments with significant growth potential.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the transformers market globally?

At what rate is the global transformers market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global transformers market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type, cooling method, and application are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global transformers market?

Who are the major players in the global transformers market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global transformers market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Company Profiles (Manufacturers)

Hitachi Energy

Siemens Energy AG

GE Vernova

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

TBEA Co., Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Report Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Impact of AI and 5G on the Transformers Industry

Regulatory Landscape & Standards (IEEE, IEC, ANSI)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking / Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

Scope of the Report

Transformers Market Assessment by Type

Power

Distribution

Instrument

Special Application

Transformers Market Assessment by Cooling Method

Liquid-Immersed

Dry-Type

Transformers Market Assessment by Application

Utilities

Industrial

Renewables

Railways

Transformers Market Assessment by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfguaa

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