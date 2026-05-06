Cronos Expands Pre-Roll Portfolio with Spinach STIX®

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabis company, announced today that Spinach STIX®, its latest innovation in its popular line-up of Spinach® pre-rolls, is now available in more provinces across Canada. Spinach STIX® is the brand’s first cylindrical-style pre-roll, designed to meet surging consumer interest in this highly sought-after format in the pre-roll category1.

The pre-roll category remains one of the largest and most popular in the Canadian cannabis market, accounting for more than 33% of national retail dollar sales1. Nationally, the demand for cylindrical-style pre-rolls, which represented more than $17 million in Canadian retail sales in the pre-roll category in March 20261, is driven by consumer demand for pre-rolls that deliver a portable and compact design, an even and consistent burn, and a balanced, smooth smoking experience.

“Introducing Spinach STIX® into more provinces across Canada allows us to meet evolving consumer preferences by offering an alternative, sleek pre-roll option for consumers to enjoy the strains they love most from our portfolio,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO of Cronos. “We remain focused on optimizing our lineup of fantastic, high-quality products that have made Spinach® one of the top and most reliable cannabis brands in Canada.”

Spinach STIX® are available in the following curated selection of Cronos’ top-performing strains:

Spinach STIX ® GMO Cookies The Spinach ® brand’s #1 flower strain, featuring sweet and savory flavor notes Indica | THC: 25%+ | 10x0.4g

Spinach STIX ® Sour Chem Featuring classic gasoline, chemical, and zesty citrus notes

Sativa | THC: 26%+ | 10x0.4g

Spinach STIX ® Space Cake Featuring berry, nutty, and citrusy flavors Hybrid | THC: 24%+ | 10x0.4g





Spinach STIX® pre-rolls are available now in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. For more information and product availability, visit https://spinachcannabis.com/. To learn more about Spinach STIX® and to stay up-to-date on Spinach® products, follow @spinachwithfriends on Instagram.

1Hifyre Retail Analytics - National Retail Dollars – March 2026

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through R&D and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LIT®, and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about expanded availability of Spinach STIX® across Canadian provinces; continued consumer demand for cylindrical-style pre-rolls and the pre-roll category generally; anticipated consumer response to Spinach STIX® and its design attributes; the Company’s intent to meet evolving consumer preferences through product format innovation; the Company’s focus on expanding and refining the Spinach® product lineup; the continued positioning of Spinach® as a top and reliable cannabis brand in Canada; the Company's innovation strategy and development of high-quality consumer goods products; and Cronos’ intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.



For further information, please contact:



Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

Communications

Tel: (416) 504-0004

media.relations@thecronosgroup.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Harrison Aaron

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com