Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.

Tim Deane, Senior Vice President, Applied Global Services, will participate at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 20 beginning at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET.

Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, will participate at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28 beginning at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate at the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 2 beginning at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com with a replay available the same day.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Mike Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977